Life after Lockdown by Jeffrey Tucker

Life after lockdowns is fundamentally different than it was before: more degraded, more brutal, more merciless, and more sadistic. Why did this calamity happen? It was a mistake, yes, but there was much more going on, something terrible and nefarious. Some institutionalization of ancient vices included the will to rule, greed, malice, and much more.

We’ve seen what they are willing to do to us and are now more willing to do the same to each other. Freedom cannot thrive under such conditions. For this reason, change must begin with ourselves and our desire to resist. Similarly, the rebuilding begins from within too. We simply cannot allow this to fade from memory or acquiesce into the compliant and indifferent mass that is easily controlled. We must reimagine a brighter future before we can achieve it.

“In Life after Lockdown, Jeffrey Tucker paints a picture of the living hell that was the government lockdown and outlines a roadmap for never again allowing such a police state to occur.” ~ Senator Rand Paul

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

