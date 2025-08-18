Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Living an Examined Life: Wisdom for the Second Half of the Journey by James Hollis

How do you define “growing up”? Does it mean you achieve certain cultural benchmarks―a steady income, paying taxes, marriage, and children? Or does it mean leaving behind the expectations of others and growing into the person you were meant to be? If you find yourself in a career, place, relationship, or crisis you never foresaw or that seems at odds with your beliefs about who you are, it means your soul is calling on you to reexamine your path.



With Living an Examined Life, James Hollis offers an essential guidebook for anyone at a crossroads in life. Here this acclaimed author guides you through 21 areas for self-inquiry and growth, challenging you to:



• Recover Personal Authority―how to stop living in response to the expectations placed on you

• Choose Meaning Over Happiness―why seeking truth instead of entertaining distractions ultimately leads to greater fulfillment

• Exorcise the Ghosts of the Past That Bind You―how the voices that haunt you can lead you to grow

• Bestow Love on the Unlovable Parts of You―recovering the guiding force concealed in your Shadow

• Construct a Mature Spirituality―the five essential elements of integrating meaning and mystery into your life

• Seize Permission to Be Who You Really Are―the challenge of fully showing up for your life



With his trademark eloquence and insight, Dr. Hollis offers Living an Examined Life to inspire you toward a life of personal authority, integrity, and fulfillment. “It is my hope that this book will be a tool to recover your respect for that which abides deeply within,” writes Dr. Hollis. “You will not be spared disappointment or suffering. But you can know the depth and dignity of an authentic journey, of being a real player in your time on this turning planet, and your life will become more interesting, taking you deeper than ever before.”

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

