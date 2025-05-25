Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Reportage: Essays on the New World Order by James Corbett

REPORTAGE - Essays on the New World Order examines the roots, culture, mindset and insatiable and ruthless lust for power of globalist institutions and interests. James offers not only clarity on the Who, What, How and Why of hidden and suppressed histories, but also presents alternatives, and-yes-even hope for the free and sovereign individual in a world seemingly locked down by The Powers that Be.

JAMES CORBETT is an award-winning independent writer and documentary producer. Since 2007, his web site CorbettReport.com - Open Source Intelligence News has presented thousands of videos, articles and interviews, garnering an enormous and influential following and earning James a reputation for integrity and insight.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

