Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Machiavellians: Defenders of Freedom by James Burnham

''The stoic, detached, empirical, hard-boiled, penetrating, realist mind of James Burnham is something to behold, to admire, to emulate'' - National Review﻿﻿﻿

﻿﻿A classic work of political theory and practise, this book makes available an account of the modern Machiavellians, a remarkable group who have been influential in Europe and practically unknown in the United States: Gaetano Mosca, Georges Sorel, Robert Michels and Vilfredo Pareto. In addition, there is a long section on Machiavelli himself.

James Burnham contends that the writings of these men hold the key both to the truth about politics and to the preservation of political liberty.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share