Suicide of the West: An Essay on the Meaning and Destiny of Liberalism by James Burnham
James Burnham’s 1964 classic, Suicide of the West, remains a startling account on the nature of the modern era. It offers a profound, in depth analysis of what is happening in the world today by putting into focus the intangible, often vague doctrine of American liberalism. It parallels the loosely defined liberal ideology rampant in American government and institutions, with the flow, ebb, growth, climax and the eventual decline and death of both ancient and modern civilizations.
Its author maintains that western suicidal tendencies lie not so much in the lack of resources or military power, but through an erosion of intellectual, moral, and spiritual factors abundant in modern western society and the mainstay of liberal psychology.
Devastating in its relentless dissection of the liberal syndrome, this book will lead many liberals to painful self-examination, buttress the thinking conservative’s viewpoint, and incite others, no doubt, to infuriation. None can ignore it.
I found this book at Value Village for $2.
It’s a signed first-edition with DJ, worth maybe $1k.
Good read, too!
I read it already.
It's worth noting that Burnham predicted the demise of the West to be imminent in 1961. Also predicting that Russian Communist Subversion would rise to fill the power vacuum in its place, due to the refusal of the West to battle Communism hard enough. That was 65 years ago.