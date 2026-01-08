Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Murdered By The State by Jacqui Deevoy

A silent genocide is happening in UK hospitals, hospices and care homes.



For decades, thousands of vulnerable souls have been secretly euthanised with ‘end of life’ pathways and killer cocktails of drugs without consent, without transparency, without justice.



In 2020, under ‘death protocol’ NG163, the blatant culling was ramped up. Since then, investigative journalist Jacqui Deevoy

has focused on exposing this scandal while the mainstream media buried it.



In this book, 42 devastated relatives of victims reveal - in their own words - the truth about involuntary euthanasia.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

