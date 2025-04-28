Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

TWA 800: Behind the Cover-Up and Conspiracy by Jack Cashill

From the disastrous crash to the nefarious, high-level cover up, historian Jack Cashill introduces new documents and testimonies in his shocking account of the true chain of events leading to the tragic disappearance of TWA 800 into seeming thin air.





TWA Flight 800 crashed into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff from JFK airport on July 17, 1996, killing all 230 passengers on board. Although initial reports suggested a terrorist attack, FBI and NTSB investigators blamed a fuel tank explosion. But skeptics have long questioned the official story, and new evidence has surfaced that suggests a widespread conspiracy...



In TWA 800, historian Jack Cashill introduces new documents and testimonies that reveal the shocking true chain of events: from the disastrous crash to the high-level decision to create a cover story and the attempts to silence anyone who dared speak the truth.



You can buy the book here.

