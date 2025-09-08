Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Bypass the Banks by Jack & Margy Flynn

ByPass the Banks reveals how the American people can:

- Restore Constitutional governance to America

- Buy/sell/finance property of all types without banks

- Create a people-based economy founded in tangible value and measurable assets

- Use simple, common-sense methods to purchase or sell a family home or create fabulous unimaginable wealth

- Stop the fraudulent, controlling Federal Reserve financial system and ByPass the Banks!

About the Authors:

Since they were young children, Jack and Margy Flynn have seen this world very differently from most people. Jack grew up during WWII and saw servicemen come home with mutilated bodies, broken in mind and spirit, because opposing forces destroyed each other on land, in the air, on the sea and under the sea. None of this made any sense to Jack and he questioned reality from the very beginning, because there had to be a better way than devastating war contrived by ruthless governments! Understanding and exposing the true cause behind this insanity has been his life's objective.

As an only child, much of Margy's time was spent with adults, so she was privy to adult conversations and discussions about life, death, politics, spirituality, world events, ethics and morality. This led to her keen interest in understanding reality, her deep insights into the true human condition on this Earth and her search for the reasons behind it. Her lifelong pursuit has been truth, justice, fairness and freedom for her fellow humans. Jack and Margy's combined efforts over many decades have helped empower people to win thousands of victories, both in and out of court, against corrupt, unconstitutional American governments. As an only child, much of Margy's time was spent with adults, so she was privy to adult conversations and discussions about life, death, politics, spirituality, world events, ethics and morality. This led to her keen interest in understanding reality, her deep insights into the true human condition on this Earth and her search for the reasons behind it. Her lifelong pursuit has been truth, justice, fairness and freedom for her fellow humans. Jack and Margy's combined efforts over many decades have helped empower people to win thousands of victories, both in and out of court, against corrupt, unconstitutional American governments.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

