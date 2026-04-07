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🔥Top Stories

Kharg Island struck in major escalation…

Russia issues nuclear threat over Ukraine…

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UK refuses support for potential US war strikes…

Ukraine uses British drones in landmark attack…

Epstein plea deal details reignite controversy…

China tipped to dominate war through industry…

Qatar LNG exports frozen as tankers turn back…

Saudi petrochemical hub hit in widening strikes…

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