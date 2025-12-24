📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

US sanctions Europeans for policing online speech abroad…

The Western Hemisphere becomes the next great power battleground…

Hate incidents scrapped, but speech policing quietly continues…

Missiles loaded worldwide as public drifts into complacency…

Court rules police can access Google searches without warrants…

2025 marks the visible collapse of woke ideological dominance…

Climate doom escalates: human extinction in 2026 predicted…

Trump halts offshore wind, citing overlooked security risks…

Pope intervenes against assisted suicide legislation…

America’s elderly trapped in dangerous polypharmacy spiral…

Possible Spanish lab leak exposes fragile global biosafety systems…

Vaccine regulation increasingly captured by pharmaceutical power…

Today's Book

The Finance Curse: How global finance is making us all poorer by Nicholas Shaxson This is a book that none of us can afford to ignore – an agenda-setting, campaigning investigation that shows how global finance works for the few and not the many.

