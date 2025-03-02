📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 54,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Beating Sisyphus to the punch - How to roll back US forces in Europe without rolling back NATO, without Ukraine. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry proposed two treaties of non-aggression and mutual assured security to stop the US and NATO alliance’s road to war against Russia. Article 4 of the proposed treaty with NATO appeared to require the alliance to withdraw its territorial reach eastwards towards Russia to its borders at the cutoff date of May 27, 1997. An essay by Yevgeny Krutikov, published this week in Vzglyad, the Kremlin-funded security analysis platform, suggests senior officials at the Security Council believe in the possibility of arms withdrawal from the current battlefield and of military deconfliction with Russia – without attempting the impossible, the dismantling of the NATO membership to the 1997 cutoff. At its simplest, this would mean the withdrawal of American troops, long-range missiles and nuclear ordnance (bombs, missile warheads, targeting systems) to the lines of 1997. This would leave in place NATO security guarantees for the post-1997 member states and their territories, combined with Russian non-aggression guarantees. For now, threats to withdraw the United States from NATO should be regarded as deceitful and frivolous. However, events are developing at such a pace that everything seems possible. It is quite possible that the rumours about a return to the “basic settings” in Europe are just rumours. However, if you think about it, this is a desirable scenario not only for Russia, but also for the United States, since it returns the situation to 1990; eliminates problematic issues of global security in Europe; and removes a considerable burden of responsibility from Washington.



Jeffrey Sachs addressed the EU Parliament on diplomatic relations with Russia.

France has just proved JD Vance was right. On Wednesday, the Council of State, the Republic’s highest administrative court, confirmed the closure of two television stations.

No Ifs, no Buts - Boots on the ground, lies on the ground - Prime Minister Starmer tells President Trump to fight Russia the British Way. Trump now knows Haspel and MI6 were fabricating the story of Novichok. Starmer also knows that Trump knows the Novichok story is false. The Prime Minister doesn’t know how accommodating, how subservient he will have to present himself in order to avoid a public clash with the President over the Novichok truth.

We must never forget the cruelty of wokeness. Perhaps it was just a fad to the middle-class left, which might now be discarded. Maybe for the liberal elites it was just a means of accruing virtue. But for others – women, gay kids, working people – it was a poisonous ideology that impacted in the most awful ways on their lives, livelihoods and bodies.

Rep. James Comer Reveals Four Agencies Investigating Biden Family but Told to Stand Down. Six different banks reported to Treasury [Department] that the Bidens were committing financial crimes six different things, then you have four different government agencies calling all of this, but in every instance, they were told to stand down.

That time a sovereign state went bankrupt. There is a fundamental flaw in the MMT proposition that a sovereign state cannot be bankrupted. Actually, not only can a sovereign state go bust, but it has already happened… and to a modern state not so far from home.

I’m a Surgeon, and I’ve Never Been More Alarmed About My Profession. Today’s surgical residency graduates are increasingly unprepared for professional practice.

Yes, NOAA adjusts its historical weather data When digging into conspiracies claiming that the federal agency "manipulates" its historical weather data, ABC News' chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee was able to confirm that it was true -- but that the routine, public adjustments to records happen for ‘good reason’.

Shh, don’t tell the children sea levels were higher. Willie Soon has some fun in his time machine zipping through ancient Greece and Roman history, where ports were built 6 crazy kilometers from the sea…As Willie mentioned, it’s awkward that the rise started 100 years before cars, and coal power plants existed.

Good Riddance: Goodbye Global Warming And Climate Change. The Club of Rome, a Rockefeller creation, laid bare the myth that global warming was anything but a HOAX. The hoax worked, causing mass hysteria that has released trillions to fight the battle against man himself. So said the Club of Rome itself…

Megyn Kelly reveals she's battling Covid vaccine injury... leaving doctor horrified. On the latest episode of her podcast, the conservative commentator said she developed an 'unspecified autoimmune condition' after getting two shots and a booster.

The Practical Roles of the Ideal: Adam Smith and Plato. Politics requires compromise; it is important to not allow the best to become the enemy of the good, yet low expectations can breed negative outcomes. Maintaining high expectations for a more just government and freer society and, at the same time, possessing a willingness to settle for or even promote imperfect options is a challenge, even an art. Plato’s insights into the relationship between the individual and the state endure, echoed through centuries by some of the greatest thinkers, like Smith.

The US is now the enemy of the west. Martin Wolf in the FT says Washington has decided to abandon both Ukraine and its postwar role in the world.

500-Year-Old Transylvanian Diaries Reveal Dire Impact of ‘Little Ice Age’. “We show that the climate was marked by significant variability, including prolonged periods of drought, heatwaves, and episodes of intense rainfall and flooding,” said Tudor Caciora, a researcher at the University of Oradea.

World’s First: Passive Radar Signal Confirms visual UFO-Sighting. For the first time, one of these signal systems has successfully and independently confirmed a UFO sighting in real time – an unprecedented milestone in research.

How to walk the path of “everyday enlightenment”. Robert Waldinger, Zen priest and Harvard professor, explains why fulfillment isn’t about reaching an idealized state. It’s found in everyday acts of kindness and compassion.

China’s 22,370-mile declassified spy satellite alarms US after 18-month secret reveal. The satellite’s beam synthesis technology integrates phased-array emitters across a 65-foot deployable antenna for enhanced radar precision.

