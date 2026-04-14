The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
3h

This too explains the bankers and a reason US is involved with Iran at the moment. It is odd how your daily posts comes across as very anti US while refraining from the UK aspect in all of it.

This probably explains why UK Government has abandoned Americans at the moment.

https://youtu.be/2kAqCy56p5U

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2 replies by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter and others
sparky's avatar
sparky
3h

NE: really thought provoking (and insightful IMO) article by Bad Cattitude today: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzQgLPNcSDCVZsKDQhRzMKjZFGSL

Also Malone had a really good analysis of a fifth generation warfare tool on social media:

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzQgLPNcJjsftCWmJfPsSgxRxQSK

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