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The Strait of Malacca is one of the most critical chokepoints in the world, carrying nearly 40% of global trade and 30% of oil shipments. With the United States strengthening defence ties with Indonesia, this vital route is now at the centre of a larger geopolitical contest involving China and India.

At the heart of this push lies a strategic concern long associated with Beijing: securing critical sea lanes, particularly through the Strait of Malacca, and reducing vulnerabilities in the event of a conflict that could threaten its energy and trade lifelines.

China mapping ocean around India to avert its own Hormuz moment in Strait of Malacca

Signing of defence partnership follows reports that Washington is seeking overflight access in Indonesia for US military planes.

A new version of ‘All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars’ that contains a lot of new animations.

In the opening pages, Sir Adrian describes as “a fundamental failure” the fact that the relevant public-sector agencies were guilty of “an enduring focus… on the potential risk of harm to [Axel Rudakubana] as opposed to the risks that he posed to others”. More important than that, he argues that the “merry-go-round of referrals, assessments, case-closures and ‘hand-offs’” among these agencies “has to end”.

Axel Rudakubana and the moral rot of the state - The Southport inquiry exposes buck-passing bureaucrats

Hakan Fidan says Jerusalem ‘cannot live without an enemy,’ accusing both government and opposition lawmakers of taking part in ‘state strategy’ against Ankara

Turkish FM: Israel trying to ‘declare Turkey the new enemy ’ after Iran

At least two oil and chemical tankers were forced to turn away from the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after the United States moved to enforce a naval blockade.

China-bound tanker turns back at Hormuz amid US blockade; Beijing warns ‘do not interfere in our affairs’

The world cannot survive a loss of oil supplies of this magnitude without a severe recession, which would, in short order, given global sovereign debt loads (especially in the west), trigger a global sovereign debt crisis which would force western policymakers either to choose to let interest rates rise or to print money into an oil price spike to contain bond yields.

Ofcom now sends the bill for policing the internet directly to the companies being policed, and the meter just started running.

A number of lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, are concerned that FISA 702 allows for the federal government to spy on the communications of American citizens without a warrant, violating their constitutional right to privacy.

The UK government will build a central YouTube content channel featuring influencers and everyday people in a bid to better communicate its policies to the public.

The IEA Has a Warning Markets Haven’t Priced Yet: The Worst of the Oil Crisis Is Still Ahead IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned Monday that oil prices do not yet reflect the severity of the supply crisis caused by the Iran war — and that they will. Thirteen million barrels a day of supply have been shuttered, more than 80 energy facilities have been damaged, and a full recovery could take up to two years even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens. The IEA has described the current disruption as the largest in the history of the global oil market — worse than 1973, 1979 and 2022 combined.

Master And Commander-In-Chief The US blockade isn’t aimed at stopping GCC energy and goods flowing, which they aren’t anyway, but will stop Iran exporting energy, or importing food, industrial parts, or weaponry by sea. The economic impact will be enormous, and in around 13 days, Iranian oil storage will be full, forcing well shut-ins and risking permanent supply-side damage.

The map is not the territory If mainstream economics had switched to a better map, akin to Boulding’s ‘Spaceship Earth’ and Frederick Soddy’s energy-based economics, our political class might have been prepared to respond to the coming shock appropriately. But schooled in the fantasy that money can buy us anything we want (more or less immediately) they fail to understand that when the energy and food runs out, money becomes worthless.

Iran to Accept Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit as Ceasefire Takes Hold Iran plans to charge ships Bitcoin tolls to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, tying the cryptocurrency to a key global energy chokepoint.

Income tax will be dead within five years as AI jobs crisis grows, says Monzo founder Tom Blomfield said income tax could eventually be replaced by a levy on AI infrastructure

Britain is poorer than people think According to IMF projections, the UK’s GDP per capita of around $57,000 places it well behind Switzerland ($118,000), Singapore ($99,000), the United States ($93,000), Australia ($69,000) and Germany ($64,000). The UK ranks 21st globally, behind not just these major economies, but also the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Belgium.

Town Hall Rich List 2026 There were at least 4,733 local authority employees receiving £100,000 or more in total remuneration in 2024-25. This is a 21.2 per cent increase from 2023-24, representing 827 more people.

1956! The Centre for Policy Studies calculates that the average person born in 1956 will, in their lifetime, secure from the benefits system just shy of £300,000 more than they ever paid in taxes. This is largesse unstainable.