Payments are allegedly settled in bitcoin. Fars News states that from the moment of blockchain confirmation, cargo is covered, and a signed digital receipt is provided to the owner. The outlet frames the initiative as a sovereign Iranian tool for asserting financial control over one of the world’s most critical oil shipping chokepoints.

Can one trust the Fars News Agency? Not a chance. The ‘Hormuz Safe’ website is still under construction so the scheme definitely isn’t in operation yet. If it ever will be. But Iran seems to be winning the meme wars, attracting those who view them as being the underdog in a corrupt, elitist world.