Iran launches Bitcoin powered maritime insurance for Hormuz & Today's Must-Reads (18 May 2026)
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Bitcoin Insurance for Persian Gulf Cargo: Iran Launches Hormuz Safe, Claims $10B Revenue
Fars News Agency, an IRGC-affiliated Iranian state media outlet, published the originating report on May 16, 2026, citing a document obtained from the Ministry of Economy.
The platform reportedly issues fast, cryptographically verifiable insurance policies for maritime cargo passing through the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and surrounding waterways.
Payments are allegedly settled in bitcoin. Fars News states that from the moment of blockchain confirmation, cargo is covered, and a signed digital receipt is provided to the owner. The outlet frames the initiative as a sovereign Iranian tool for asserting financial control over one of the world’s most critical oil shipping chokepoints.
Can one trust the Fars News Agency? Not a chance. The ‘Hormuz Safe’ website is still under construction so the scheme definitely isn’t in operation yet. If it ever will be. But Iran seems to be winning the meme wars, attracting those who view them as being the underdog in a corrupt, elitist world.
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👀 Worth Watching
Warren Smith confronts philosopher Slavoj Zizek, asking him why he is comfortable calling himself a communist
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
UAE air defences engage three drones, intercept two
The Ministry said the drones entered the country from the western border on May 17, 2026, adding that two were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.
For those unfamiliar with Middle East geography, Saudi Arabia is to the West of the UAE. Who fired these drones? Is someone trying to stir up the pot between other countries in the area?
Shippers Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM Suspend Cuba Bookings After US Executive Order
The temporary suspension of new orders by two of the world’s largest shipping companies could jeopardize as much as 60% of Cuba’s shipping traffic by volume – a fresh hit to a country already nearing collapse amid a U.S. oil blockade that has throttled the island’s fuel supply.
U.S. eyes attack-drone threat from Cuba
Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West
Looks like Cuba is next on the list. Economic warfare followed by a drone attack providing the perfect excuse to instigate more regime change.
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