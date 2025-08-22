📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 70,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

55 million U.S. visa holders face “continuous vetting” for revocation…

30 people a day arrested for online speech in Britain…

Ukraine strikes oil pipeline to Europe again…

Trump says Ukraine should hit Russia if peace talks fail…

Gaetz suggests Russia could join NATO - it will never happen…

New York court overturns Trump’s $500M fraud penalty…

North Korea’s secret nuclear missile base near China border…

Leaked Gaza data shows 83% of Palestinian deaths are civilians…

Do U.S. conservatives now think empathy is a dangerous “sin?”

UK asylum claims hit 111,000, highest in decades…

Treasury eyes mandatory digital ID checks for DeFi…

One in six U.S. home purchases collapsed in July…

CEO pay at low-wage firms now 632 times workers’…

Labour donor compares Tesla to the Ku Klux Klan…

New study shows corals thrived when globe was warmer…

UK signs £1B in risky Covid vaccine deals through 2028…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: