Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Syria Scam: An insider look into Chemical Weapons, Geopolitics and the Fog of War by Inspector A

In The Syria Scam, Inspector A describes his deployments to Syria during the conflict, in particular the investigation into the tragic incident in Douma in April 2018.

For the first time an insider scrutinises the facts and science around the allegations of chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share