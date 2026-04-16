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🔥Top Stories

Is war about to restart? Iran shuts schools nationwide…

Nudging continues: UK braces for food shortages…

US taps automakers to boost weapons output…

Pentagon readies weeks-long ground operations…

Speculation grows over possible Cuba operation…

Ukraine elections suspended indefinitely…

NATO expansion warnings contradict past narrative…

Britain’s cultural decline reflected in comedy…

AI chatbots misdiagnose majority of early cases…

Oil delivery costs hit staggering record highs…

US farmers warn of looming fertilizer crisis…

EU carbon pricing raises costs during crisis…

Shane Warne’s son blames his father’s death on Covid vaccine…

…and many more stories below.

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