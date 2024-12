馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 43,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

馃敟 Top Stories

Fauci told early in 2020 that COVID was already adapted to humans...

鈥楶rince of Darkness鈥 appointed UK ambassador to the US鈥

How do we escape the AI-run panopticon of surveillance?鈥

Turkey says U.S. granted Gazprombank sanctions exemption...

New quantum consciousness studies support Hameroff鈥檚 theory...

U.S. expands sanctions to squeeze Iranian oil flows further...

Syria鈥檚 largest refinery halts as Iran oil supplies cease post-Assad...

UK鈥檚 past support for Al-Qaeda-linked groups in Syria revealed...

Trump threatens EU with tariffs unless it buys U.S. oil and gas...

Chinese researchers claim discovery of anti-aging 鈥榣ongevity elixir鈥...

China鈥檚 plans to replace the U.S. dollar鈥

Majority of Britons now receive more in benefits than they pay in taxes...

UK car production hits 44-year low in November, continues decline...

FAA bans drones over key infrastructure in NJ and NY until Jan. 17...

Trees absorb methane instead of emitting it鈥攕cientists wrong again..

New US ambassador鈥檚 links to Epstein and the Trilateral Commission.

and much, much more鈥.

馃憠 Don鈥檛 miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

馃挰 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

馃摉 Today鈥檚 Book

馃敀 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today鈥檚 full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.