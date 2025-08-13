Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Pseudopandemic: New Normal Technocracy by Iain Davis

A gripping exposition of political deceit. A wealth of evidence informs one of the most important books you will ever read.

Pseudopandemic offers an unflinching and compelling dissection of the global response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The COVID 19 pandemic was a global humanitarian tragedy. Every life lost was an unbearable pain inflicted upon suffering families the world over.

When the World Health Organisation declared the pandemic they signalled to governments around the world that they must take action to protect their populations from the ravages of a pandemic disease. Did they also alert a global network of public - private partnerships that their opportunity had arrived?

Many warned that the measures taken to protect the public would add further unnecessary suffering. They stated that the policy response to the COVID 19 pandemic was contrary to the scientific evidence and prevailing epidemiological wisdom. Raising concerns about devastation caused by lockdowns and other mitigation measures, they maintained that the cure was worse than the disease.

Convinced by the politicians and the media that the scale of the threat necessitated unprecedented restrictions, the vast majority considered these sceptics to be fools.

But what if the sceptics were right?

What are the costs of the pandemic response and did some see COVID 19 as the justification they sought to pursue their ambitions?

Built upon a rigorous examination of the evidence, Pseudopandemic explores the unthinkable and delivers a damning indictment of global corruption.

It charges the reader to confront a stomach churning reality. Once eyes are opened they cannot look away.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

