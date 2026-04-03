Hunt for pilot as Iran shoots down F15 fighter & Today's Must-Reads (3 April 2026)
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Hegseth fires top generals as Iran war escalates…
Trump removes AG Bondi…
“Board of Peace” logo raises questions…
Mysterious Persian signal that is being jammed…
Occult symbolism around Musk and Grimes…
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Surge in children labelled “disabled”…
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