Humanoid soldiers to be tested on Ukrainian frontline before patrolling US southern border & Today's Must-Reads (16 March 2026)
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🔥Top Stories
Trump risks escalation trap as Iran war deepens…
Military planners warn Iran terrain favors long ground war…
US minesweeping ships quietly moved from Middle East…
Israel considers mobilising 450,000 reservists for Lebanon…
Pharmacists warn UK medicine shortages possible during war…
FCC chair threatens broadcasters over Iran war coverage…
Chinese military flights resume near Taiwan after lull…
Chinese weapons experts vanish from engineering academy listings…
Israel seeks Ukrainian interceptor drone technology…
Peter Thiel delivers secretive Rome lecture warning about the Antichrist…
Houthis threaten blockade of Bab el-Mandeb Strait…
Iran considers allowing yuan-denominated oil shipments…
Bahrain cuts output at major aluminium smelter…
UK pension age could rise to 75 amid birth-rate collapse…
…and many more stories below.
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