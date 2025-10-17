📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified information…

China threatens UK with “consequences” over embassy delay…

Cummings: China planned spy base beneath London super-embassy…

Trump: “No World War III over Ukraine”…

Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to broker peace…

Mysterious ‘spy balloons’ reappear across multiple US states…

Trump’s technocratic turn sparks fears of surveillance state…

All Starmer’s scandals: What did the PM really know?

Venezuela mobilises millions as US expands Caribbean presence…

UK council elections face second delay amid Reform Party surge…

Private military contractors accused of trafficking and resource plunder…

Trump administration blocks UN’s proposed global carbon tax…

UK launches first digital ID…

Nonprofits accused of “normalising poverty” for climate virtue…

Trump’s meds may be slowing him down, warns MAHA adviser…

WHO accused of downplaying cellphone radiation risks…

