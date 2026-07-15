How the Covid Inquiry ignored vaccine injury evidence & Today's Must-Reads (15 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
US launches fresh attacks as Hormuz battle intensifies…
History lesson: foreign leaders have always got Iran wrong…
Von der Leyen signs Ukraine drone deal, receives Ukrainian honour…
Police investigate possible leftwing motivation in Ann Widdecombe killing…
The communist resurgence in the Democratic Party is very real…
Covid inquiry: Johnson government wasted £10 billion on PPE…
New York becomes first state to ban AI data centres…
Foreign censorship laws are quietly eroding American First Amendment rights…
Millions to retire later as pension age rises to 68…
The lockdown disaster must not be forgiven — or forgotten…
…and many more stories below…
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Editor’s Spotlight
How Hallett criminally closed her ears to vaccine injury evidence
Angus Dalgleish predicted that the Covid inquiry would be a whitewash, kicking the issue into the long grass over many months, protecting those who should have been held to account and avoiding the most important topics.
The very first of these ‘avoidances’ was the decision to ignore the origin of the virus and hence the signals that shouted do NOT use the spike protein as a vaccine antigen as it was clearly nearly 80 per cent homologous to human epitopes and therefore would guarantee extreme autoimmune responses.
In addition to this, it was clear, or should have been clear, that the enhanced binding to its well-characterised receptor ACE-2 would trigger cardiovascular issues even in the fit and healthy.
That was a red card. A red card the public health authorities ignored. And Hallett ignored.
The second red card was the devastating impact boosters were having on cancer patients
Another unforgivable decision by Hallett was to all but ignore vaccine-induced damage. This was made clear by Hugo Keith QC’s opening statement to the Inquiry (which revealed the inevitable conclusion) in which he categorically and arbitrarily stated that the vaccines had saved millions of lives (for which he gave no proof because there is no proof) and were well known to be ‘safe and effective’ (despite the thousands of people that the MHRA records as having suffered damage related to the vaccines that Anna Morris QC representing the vaccine injured was to submit).
All the written scientific evidence of vaccine injury, submitted by HART, CCVAC and many others, was effectively deemed inadmissible by Hallett. None of these organisations or individuals was invited to testify.
Behind Hallett’s ‘economy with the evidence’ lay another layer of censorship – the silencing of critically important scientific papers. Papers that were either rejected on spurious grounds by the editors of the various science publications or were subjected to fierce abuse from industry-funded censors.
Worth Watching
What Woke People Get Wrong About Fascism
Winston Marshall sits down with author and political commentator James Lindsay to explore what fascism really is, why it’s so widely misunderstood, and whether elements of it are re-emerging in the modern West. They discuss Mussolini, Hitler, the CCP, stakeholder capitalism, the World Economic Forum, DEI, and the political misuse of the word “fascist.”
Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
US launches new attacks on Iran as battle for control over Hormuz intensifies
A total of 17 commercial vessels transited the critical waterway yesterday, data shows. Meanwhile, Iran claims to have hit US military infrastructure in the Gulf.
Trouble with Persia? Ask the Romans
Donald Trump is far from the first foreign leader to get bad advice when it comes to Iran and its formidable antecedents.
Von der Leyen to sign drone deal with Ukraine
She was awarded Ukraine’s ‘Order of Europe’, the first to receive the honour
Ann Widdecombe killing: police investigating possible leftwing motivation
Detectives examining whether hatred of Widdecombe’s strong views or of Reform party were factors in killing described as a ‘targeted attack’
“Red Scare”? Actually The Communist Resurgence In The Democratic Party Is Very Real
If you are paying any attention, you will have noticed by now that all of the energy in the Democratic Party at the moment comes from the faction calling itself the Democratic Socialists of America.
Johnson government wasted £10bn on PPE, Covid inquiry finds
Chair criticises use of ‘VIP lane’ to prioritise PPE contracts for companies with Tory connections in damning report
Technology
New York Becomes First State to Ban AI Data Centers
Across the United States, lawmakers are increasingly caught between two competing pressures: the massive investment flowing into the tech industry to build AI data centers, and a growing, bipartisan backlash against those same facilities, not to mention the massive tech corporations funding them.
Digital regulations in foreign countries are exporting their censorship laws, lawmakers say
As Europe and South Korea scale up digital regulations, U.S. lawmakers warn that foreign oversight is actively eroding the First Amendment rights of Americans
While the Political Circus Distracts Us, Flock Builds the Digital Police State
These cameras, which do much more than photograph license plates, represent the next evolution of the government’s public-private surveillance partnership.
Finance/Economy/Energy
Millions to retire later under state pension age increase plans
The government is pushing a head with proposals to bring the planned rise in the state pension age to 68 ahead by at least seven years
Man-Made Climate Change
The crisis in conservative politics: Half the voters are fed up with climate propaganda, and the Liberals ignore them
The Australian editors are trying to diagnose why the conservative side of politics is tearing itself apart, but they miss the elephant on the bus. Net Zero has crippled the conservatives but it’s not because they don’t believe in it, it’s because many of them do.
Brexit and net zero: Finishing the job
Brexit and net zero were always linked. The EU is locked into its climate law by treaty and court; Britain can repeal net zero with a single Act of Parliament. Rupert Darwall argues that is the biggest Brexit benefit of all.
Health
The Lockdown Disaster Must Not Be Forgiven
Sweden’s example is deliberately being ignored today. Because learning the actual results of these historically bad policies requires humility, accountability, and honesty, all qualities that many in public health are truly incapable of possessing.
Fascinating Finds
Why Gen Z is nostalgic for a world it never knew
A nostalgia-fueled real-world renaissance is underway, led by young adults striving to counter the cultural pessimism and division that pervades much of online life.
‘Attentional Fingerprints’: Why No Two People See the Same Room the Same Way
A common assumption is that whatever is brightest or most dramatic in a scene grabs the gaze. A new study says something more personal is going on. The way each person explores a new place is as distinctive and steady as a fingerprint, shaped by the meanings and concepts they carry around in their head.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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