…and many more stories below…

How Hallett criminally closed her ears to vaccine injury evidence

Angus Dalgleish predicted that the Covid inquiry would be a whitewash, kicking the issue into the long grass over many months, protecting those who should have been held to account and avoiding the most important topics.

The very first of these ‘avoidances’ was the decision to ignore the origin of the virus and hence the signals that shouted do NOT use the spike protein as a vaccine antigen as it was clearly nearly 80 per cent homologous to human epitopes and therefore would guarantee extreme autoimmune responses.

In addition to this, it was clear, or should have been clear, that the enhanced binding to its well-characterised receptor ACE-2 would trigger cardiovascular issues even in the fit and healthy.

That was a red card. A red card the public health authorities ignored. And Hallett ignored.

The second red card was the devastating impact boosters were having on cancer patients

Another unforgivable decision by Hallett was to all but ignore vaccine-induced damage. This was made clear by Hugo Keith QC’s opening statement to the Inquiry (which revealed the inevitable conclusion) in which he categorically and arbitrarily stated that the vaccines had saved millions of lives (for which he gave no proof because there is no proof) and were well known to be ‘safe and effective’ (despite the thousands of people that the MHRA records as having suffered damage related to the vaccines that Anna Morris QC representing the vaccine injured was to submit).

All the written scientific evidence of vaccine injury, submitted by HART, CCVAC and many others, was effectively deemed inadmissible by Hallett. None of these organisations or individuals was invited to testify.