Foucault, Panopticism and the Carceral Society; the Rise of the Surveillance State

JD Vance on the Mishandling of the Epstein Files

Senior defense officials looking at Cuba military options

Ukraine Intensifies Attacks on Russian Tankers in the Black Sea

Iran Claims It Downed MQ-9 Drone As US Strikes Damage Children’s Cancer Hospital

Iran threatens regional strikes as US intensifies attacks

The Right Question About Venezuela and HAARP

Gazan family of 18 wins UK refugee status despite asylum rejection

VP Vance accuses some in Israel of online campaign against the US-Iran deal

Testosterone-Fueled Troops? Hegseth Says Military to Begin Testing Hormones.