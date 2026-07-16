How power shifted from being visible and dramatic to hidden and normalised through the shaping of behaviour & Today's Must-Reads (16 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Foucault, Panopticism and the Carceral Society; the Rise of the Surveillance State
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Worth Watching
JD Vance on the Mishandling of the Epstein Files
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Senior defense officials looking at Cuba military options
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Ukraine Intensifies Attacks on Russian Tankers in the Black Sea
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Iran Claims It Downed MQ-9 Drone As US Strikes Damage Children’s Cancer Hospital
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Iran threatens regional strikes as US intensifies attacks
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The Right Question About Venezuela and HAARP
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Gazan family of 18 wins UK refugee status despite asylum rejection
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VP Vance accuses some in Israel of online campaign against the US-Iran deal
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Testosterone-Fueled Troops? Hegseth Says Military to Begin Testing Hormones.
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Village votes 96% in favour of independence ballot to leave the UK over migrant base plans
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Technology
Inside the Rise of the Anti–Data Center Movement
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AI Data Centers Are the Heroes, Not the Villains
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Volkswagen planning to cut up to 100,000 jobs globally
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India and UK Revise Trade Pact to Increase Duty-Free Steel Quota
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Man-Made Climate Change
Munich’s First-Ever Green Party Mayor Declares First Ever City Water Use Restrictions… Fines Up to 50,000 €!
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Astronomers Horrified by Enormous Mirror Satellite That Reflects Sunlight Back Down to Earth at Night
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The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree
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Health
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Fascinating Finds
How Everyone Became Obsessed With Running
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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JD Vance is full of shit. Trump pushed back hard on the release. They also still are breaking the law in still refusing to release all of the documents, which Rogan didn't even bring up. What a sham "interview." Vance claims Trump is on the right side of history, but of course nobody mentions the fact that his DOJ called off a NM state investigation into Zorro Ranch during his first term.
But Vance assures us multiple times he has gone down "every rabbit hole." Epstein was just helping people exploit some tax loopholes. Fuck all you shisters.