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Johnny-O's avatar
Johnny-O
6h

JD Vance is full of shit. Trump pushed back hard on the release. They also still are breaking the law in still refusing to release all of the documents, which Rogan didn't even bring up. What a sham "interview." Vance claims Trump is on the right side of history, but of course nobody mentions the fact that his DOJ called off a NM state investigation into Zorro Ranch during his first term.

But Vance assures us multiple times he has gone down "every rabbit hole." Epstein was just helping people exploit some tax loopholes. Fuck all you shisters.

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