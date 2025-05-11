📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 63,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

End The Fed by Ron Paul

🎞️ Worth Watching

Tom Nelson highlights why the man-made climate change narrative is a scam, perpetuated by corrupted temperature data.

🥊 Quick Hits

US Minerals Deal Resets Ukraine’s Geopolitics. The agreement, marking what must be the finest hour of Ukrainian nationalism, shatters the Russian dream of a neutral borderland, writes M.K. Bhadrakumar.

Trump cuts ties with Netanyahu over manipulation concerns. Israeli Army Radio says US president has cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu amid growing bilateral tensions.

The Perfidy of 60 Minutes The show that once intentionally made bad actors deeply uncomfortable by asking difficult questions is a shadow of its former self, with its story on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) a perfect example of the depths to which it has fallen.

How NGOs take your money then campaign against you. While in the past NGOs could seek to expose bad business practices or highlight threats to the environment through the media, few doubted their motives or challenged their narratives. Now, thanks in part to the internet and social media removing the filter of the mainstream media, we are able to see what is not being reported: we are able to delve into the background and do our own due diligence on NGOs.

Jaguar Land Rover hunting for new advertising agency after disastrous woke rebrand unveiling new Tesla Cybertruck-style car.

In Defense of “Doing Your Own Research”. The corporate media recently freaked out over the idea that the public is more interested in doing their own research than blindly trusting the experts.

The world ended in 1999 The world may not have physically ended in 1999, but the innovation, creativity and joy that makes life worth living has been remorselessly ground down in pursuit of mammon. Like cancer, our metastasising banking and finance “industry” has been killing its host for four decades now. But it is only since the turn of the century – and especially since 2008 – that its effects have become obvious.

At the end of modernity, part one. Growth in global material economic prosperity has been decelerating relentlessly towards contraction, a process that we are utterly powerless to prevent. Equally, there is, at the collective level, an absolute refusal to accept this reality, or to prepare to manage its consequences in practical and constructive ways.

The Two Catalysts Driving the Next Great Monetary Reset. We’re entering a pivotal moment—one where the economic, monetary, and geopolitical landscape is shifting. These changes aren’t random or isolated; they are the result of deep structural pressures that have been building for decades.

The Fourth Turning: Globalism Is Dead, Technocracy Is Reborn. Technocracy has been biding its time over the decades, methodically building its infrastructure, gaining adherents, and jockeying for position. Now, the coup d’état is well underway, but this time it is on a global scale.

How the Establishment Is Domesticating Populism. The victory of the right-wing candidate George Simion in the first round of Romania’s rerun presidential election has been celebrated by some on the right as a populist victory. By this account, the EU- and NATO-aligned forces that overturned the country’s previous election in November have failed to turn back the growing backlash against the establishment. But a deeper analysis suggests a more complex and troubling picture.

If Brook Jackson wins, she will bankrupt Pfizer. If she loses… Brook witnessed investigators glossing over informed consent, fabricating and falsifying data, failing to test ill patients, failing to keep clinicians blinded, and failing to report adverse events. She didn’t wait, and after being there for only eighteen days, Brook reported her concerns to the FDA. Within hours, she was fired.

Surprise! Ice is rebounding at BOTH poles — climate is more complex than we know. Two new studies show that the Earth's climate is far more complex than often acknowledged, reminding us of the importance of pragmatic energy and climate policies.

🔦Spotlights You May Have Missed

💎 Fascinating Finds

'Zombie' volcano dormant for 250,000 years awakens as scientists warn of eruption. Uturuncu, a so-called 'zombie' volcano located in the Andes Mountains of Bolivia, has experienced increased seismic activity and gas emissions, sparking fears that an eruption may be imminent.

This Sunlight Trick Can Reduce Morning Fatigue. We know the effects of inadequate sleep can be dangerous. But simply getting more isn't always feasible – nor is it a panacea. Many people still experience morning fatigue even after a full night of sleep. A new study highlights something that could add extra pep to your morning: 20 minutes of sunlight exposure before you wake up.

