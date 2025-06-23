📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 65,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

What we know about Operation Midnight Hammer…

Trump asked Israel to clear Iran’s air defenses for incoming US bombers…

Officials admit they don’t know where Iran’s near-weapons-grade uranium is…

US intelligence says Iran-backed militias preparing to target American bases…

Iran threatened to unleash terror sleeper cells in US if attacked…

Medvedev claims countries ready to give Iran nuclear warheads…

With Iran neutralized, will Qatar be Israel’s next geopolitical target?

CIA & CENTCOM accused of pushing Mossad's narrative to Trump on nukes…

BBC anchor defies script to say “women,” not “pregnant people”…

Grooming gangs report ignores critical link—cousin marriage and clan loyalty…

UK Parliament greenlights more abortions—of both the unborn & terminally ill…

Suicide pod inventor says device could soon launch in Britain…

Every newborn in UK to undergo full genome sequencing, Gov announces…

Germany & Italy considering repatriating $245bn in US-held gold reserves…

Iran backs Strait of Hormuz closure—Washington calls China to intervene…

New Iran-China rail line bypasses US control…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Son of Heaven: Chung Kuo Book 1 by David Wingrove

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: