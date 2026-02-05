** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

Mandelson–Palantir links and Starmer’s secret meetings…

Are the Epstein Files an “engineered reality” psy-op?

Epstein’s network face no consequences…

Russian spy spacecraft targeting EU satellites…

Allied war graves bulldozed in Gaza cemetery…

Whistleblower complaint on Gabbard reaches Congress…

Davos ideology is neo-socialist revivalism…

Crackdown intensifies against student journalists…

UN says it is running out of money…

Civilizational fragmentation eroding due to lack of worldviews…

AI agents begin hiring — humans managed by code…

Macron escalates battle against X…

Netherlands wealth tax targets unrealized gains…

FOI reveals scale of concealed vaccine cardiac reports…

