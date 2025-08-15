📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 69,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump’s pivot from nuclear threats to summit talks leaves watchers guessing…

Russian foreign minister sports a bold USSR sweatshirt on arrival in Alaska…

Ukrainian drones hit Russian cities on the eve of U.S.-Russia talks…

NHS ‘waiting list drop’ exposed as a statistical clean-up, not real improvement…

DC assaults missing from police crime stats…

London’s Jewish community faces a surge in attacks…

Hong Kong delays Jimmy Lai’s trial after sudden heart scare…

The myth of transformative female leadership…

Russia bans WhatsApp and Telegram amid tighter digital controls…

DOGE wasn’t about saving money — it was about wiring AI into government…

Meta’s AI guidelines allowed sexualised chatbot conversations with minors…

Congo’s coltan mines fuel both tech giants and armed rebels…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: