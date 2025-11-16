The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3h

I remember the 'debate' over Obamacare, when it was first proposed. Basically, it required everyone to have health insurance. If it wasn't supplied by an employer, then you would have to purchase your own. And it couldn't be just any insurance, it had to be official Obamacare insurance.

I can still hear the useful idiots proclaiming that Obama was sticking it to the insurance companies. I would ask them how forcing people to buy expensive health insurance plans would hurt insurance companies. They had no idea how, they were just sure that it would.

Obamacare was forced thru congress with no republican support whatsoever. And the cost for healthcare immediately skyrocketed. Obamacare is the best thing that ever happened to insurance companies, but it screwed over us average folks. It has worked out exactly as republican leaders told us, and exactly opposite of what democrat leaders have told us. Just how stupid does a person have to be, at this point, to still support socialist democrat healthcare idiotology?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture