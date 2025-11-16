📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 75,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Our Genetic Future: The Unintended Consequences of Overcoming Natural Selection by Dr. William Stephen Blau

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong claims that new findings show that the Covid virus suppresses the p53 gene which helps to prevent cancer.

Charlie Kirk event stormed by Left-wing protesters Violent clashes break out at University of California during last stop of Turning Point USA’s American Comeback Tour

The Obamacare secret at the heart of the shutdown: insurers made billions at taxpayer expense Subsidies were greatly expanded by the Biden administration during the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency measure, but Democrats have fought to keep them permanent. Those subsidies went mostly to Democratic donors.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Epstein Text Message to Trump That ‘Sent Him Over the Edge’ On Friday night, Trump slammed Greene in a Truth Social post, calling her “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic” while also stating that he is “withdrawing my support and Endorsement” of her.

The Hidden World War World War III is already underway, but most people don’t recognize it because they’re conditioned to expect war to look like traditional physical violence with bombs, guns, and battlefield confrontations. This bias stems from centuries of warfare taking a particular form, similar to how people once couldn’t conceive of light without fire until electricity was invented.

Kash Patel’s GF files $5 million lawsuit against podcaster for ‘insinuation’ she’s Mossad honeypot Mired in scandal over his leadership, the FBI director is lashing out against MAGA influencers for mocking his girlfriend as a Mossad honeypot — and activating his legal network to slap them with frivolous multi-million dollar lawsuits.

Epstein’s Israeli Spy Houseguest Newly revealed reports show that an Israeli intelligence officer was a frequent houseguest of the disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

British state supplied victims to ‘worst sex offender in history’ as abuse continued unchecked at notorious detention centre Investigation finds ‘the silence of many’ allowed widespread physical and sexual abuse to continue at Medomsley Detention Centre for decades – as watchdog says victims deserve public apology.

The Finders: When the Dark Truth About the Occult Elite Was Almost Exposed In 1987, a police investigation into a mysterious group called The Finders revealed a powerful network engaging in child abduction, mind control, and satanic rituals. The case then turned into one of the biggest cover-ups in U.S. history. Here’s a look at this critical piece of occult elite history.

Methane-cutting cow feed trials brought to an end A major UK trial of a controversial feed additive designed to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane gas by dairy cows has ended.

Why the annual festive flu panic is a load of old Humbug IF YOU are one of the handful of people left in the UK after the devastating and deadly covid events of 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 . . . and counting, then you have probably only survived long enough to be killed by the next flu epidemic. And, by all accounts, a big one is on the way.

Patrick Soon-Shiong submits groundbreaking lung cancer trial data Newly gathered data from a trial indicates that PDL1 levels do not affect the activity of NK cells in lung cancer. This discovery could potentially impact future approaches to cancer treatments by focusing attention on the role of natural killer cells, rather than solely on PDL1 levels.