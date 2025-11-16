📜 Hidden World War | British state supplied worst sex offender with victims | Controversial cow feed additive trial comes to an end & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 10-16 November 2025
📖 This Week’s Top Book
Our Genetic Future: The Unintended Consequences of Overcoming Natural Selection by Dr. William Stephen Blau
🎞️ Worth Watching
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong claims that new findings show that the Covid virus suppresses the p53 gene which helps to prevent cancer.
🥊 Quick Hits
Charlie Kirk event stormed by Left-wing protesters
Violent clashes break out at University of California during last stop of Turning Point USA’s American Comeback Tour
The Obamacare secret at the heart of the shutdown: insurers made billions at taxpayer expense
Subsidies were greatly expanded by the Biden administration during the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency measure, but Democrats have fought to keep them permanent. Those subsidies went mostly to Democratic donors.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Epstein Text Message to Trump That ‘Sent Him Over the Edge’
On Friday night, Trump slammed Greene in a Truth Social post, calling her “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic” while also stating that he is “withdrawing my support and Endorsement” of her.
The Hidden World War
World War III is already underway, but most people don’t recognize it because they’re conditioned to expect war to look like traditional physical violence with bombs, guns, and battlefield confrontations. This bias stems from centuries of warfare taking a particular form, similar to how people once couldn’t conceive of light without fire until electricity was invented.
Kash Patel’s GF files $5 million lawsuit against podcaster for ‘insinuation’ she’s Mossad honeypot
Mired in scandal over his leadership, the FBI director is lashing out against MAGA influencers for mocking his girlfriend as a Mossad honeypot — and activating his legal network to slap them with frivolous multi-million dollar lawsuits.
Epstein’s Israeli Spy Houseguest
Newly revealed reports show that an Israeli intelligence officer was a frequent houseguest of the disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
British state supplied victims to ‘worst sex offender in history’ as abuse continued unchecked at notorious detention centre
Investigation finds ‘the silence of many’ allowed widespread physical and sexual abuse to continue at Medomsley Detention Centre for decades – as watchdog says victims deserve public apology.
The Finders: When the Dark Truth About the Occult Elite Was Almost Exposed
In 1987, a police investigation into a mysterious group called The Finders revealed a powerful network engaging in child abduction, mind control, and satanic rituals. The case then turned into one of the biggest cover-ups in U.S. history. Here’s a look at this critical piece of occult elite history.
Methane-cutting cow feed trials brought to an end
A major UK trial of a controversial feed additive designed to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane gas by dairy cows has ended.
Why the annual festive flu panic is a load of old Humbug
IF YOU are one of the handful of people left in the UK after the devastating and deadly covid events of 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 . . . and counting, then you have probably only survived long enough to be killed by the next flu epidemic. And, by all accounts, a big one is on the way.
Patrick Soon-Shiong submits groundbreaking lung cancer trial data
Newly gathered data from a trial indicates that PDL1 levels do not affect the activity of NK cells in lung cancer. This discovery could potentially impact future approaches to cancer treatments by focusing attention on the role of natural killer cells, rather than solely on PDL1 levels.
The Unmasking of Vaccine Science
The Plotkin deposition stands as a case study in how conflicts of interest, ideology, and deference to authority have corroded the scientific foundations of public health.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scotland’s Stone of Destiny Is Still on the Move—A New Study Reveals Its Missing Fragments Around the World
The Stone of Destiny—also known as the Stone of Scone—has served as both a throne and a trophy for more than seven centuries, its history steeped in legend and political symbolism.
Rebalancing the Gut: How AI Solved a 25-Year Crohn’s Disease Mystery
UC San Diego researchers have settled a decades-long debate surrounding the role of the first Crohn’s disease gene to be associated with a heightened risk for developing the auto-immune condition.
I remember the 'debate' over Obamacare, when it was first proposed. Basically, it required everyone to have health insurance. If it wasn't supplied by an employer, then you would have to purchase your own. And it couldn't be just any insurance, it had to be official Obamacare insurance.
I can still hear the useful idiots proclaiming that Obama was sticking it to the insurance companies. I would ask them how forcing people to buy expensive health insurance plans would hurt insurance companies. They had no idea how, they were just sure that it would.
Obamacare was forced thru congress with no republican support whatsoever. And the cost for healthcare immediately skyrocketed. Obamacare is the best thing that ever happened to insurance companies, but it screwed over us average folks. It has worked out exactly as republican leaders told us, and exactly opposite of what democrat leaders have told us. Just how stupid does a person have to be, at this point, to still support socialist democrat healthcare idiotology?