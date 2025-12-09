📰 Reaching over 76,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Musk says EU oligarchs threaten liberty and sovereignty…

Looming global food-system collapse…

Who really caused the West’s cultural dark age?

Sociobiology debate resurfaces as dissenting scientists silenced…

What elites hide about ethnicity, policing, and crime…

Netanyahu & Blair met secretly on post-Gaza future plans…

Blair dropped from Trump’s Gaza transition team shortlist…

How to tell when you’re being behaviourally manipulated…

Enlightenment art exposes science’s forgotten spiritual darkness…

Developing nations seize control of climate negotiations…

Data shows Canada’s summers aren’t warming as claimed…

Schools revert to lockdowns as flu spreads nationwide…

Psychological toxicity of Covid-era messaging examined…

Supreme Court delivers landmark win on vaccine exemptions…

📖 Today’s Book

Civilization and Its Discontents by Sigmund Freud Originally published in 1930, it seeks to answer several questions fundamental to human society and its organization: What influences led to the creation of civilization? Why and how did it come to be? What determines civilization’s trajectory?

🎞️ Worth Watching

The people know…When MP Peter Prinsley tries to tell his audience that the government’s intention is to use Digital ID to preserve liberties, he gets laughed at.

🥊 Quick Hits

💎 Fascinating Finds

UK IVF couples use legal loophole to rank embryos based on potential IQ, height and health British fertility clinics raise scientific and ethical objections over patients sending embryos' genetic data abroad for analysis

