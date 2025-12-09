Hidden war: London tells Zelensky to reject Trump's peace plan | Former CDC director says remove mRNA vaccines & Today's Must-Reads (9 December 2025)
🔥 Top Stories
Musk says EU oligarchs threaten liberty and sovereignty…
Looming global food-system collapse…
Who really caused the West’s cultural dark age?
Sociobiology debate resurfaces as dissenting scientists silenced…
What elites hide about ethnicity, policing, and crime…
Netanyahu & Blair met secretly on post-Gaza future plans…
Blair dropped from Trump’s Gaza transition team shortlist…
How to tell when you’re being behaviourally manipulated…
Enlightenment art exposes science’s forgotten spiritual darkness…
Developing nations seize control of climate negotiations…
Data shows Canada’s summers aren’t warming as claimed…
Schools revert to lockdowns as flu spreads nationwide…
Psychological toxicity of Covid-era messaging examined…
Supreme Court delivers landmark win on vaccine exemptions…
…and many more stories below.
📖 Today’s Book
Civilization and Its Discontents by Sigmund Freud
Originally published in 1930, it seeks to answer several questions fundamental to human society and its organization: What influences led to the creation of civilization? Why and how did it come to be? What determines civilization’s trajectory?
🎞️ Worth Watching
The people know…When MP Peter Prinsley tries to tell his audience that the government’s intention is to use Digital ID to preserve liberties, he gets laughed at.
🥊 Quick Hits
Trump thrashes European leaders in wide-ranging interview: ‘I think they’re weak’
In the interview, Trump repeatedly declined to rule out putting American troops into Venezuela as part of an effort to bring down the strongman ruler Nicolás Maduro.
Zelenskyy to share updated peace plan with US at ‘critical moment’ for Ukraine
Ukraine will share an updated peace plan with the US today after European leaders reaffirmed support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting in London. Mr Zelenskyy said it now comprised 20 points, down from 28, after some “obvious anti-Ukrainian points were removed”.
Elon Musk is right about the EU
The Brussels oligarchy really is a menace to liberty and sovereignty.
The Crash No One Sees Coming: Food System Failure
With the culling of millions of chickens, the ramping up of testing cattle for bird flu, a vast increase in acreage going to “renewable energy” sources, and the constant destruction of ecosystems for “development,” this seems like the right time to touch on this topic.
Who created our cultural Dark Ages? Blaming the Right is tempting — and wrong
The last quarter century in Western cultural life has been wasted. Everything is a little bit mid, as the kids say. There have been impressive individual works of art and entertainment. But taken as a whole, the picture is bleak: our artistic output is derivative and cheaply didactic, either moralizing or starved for moral judgment and ideas.
Sociobiology on Trial
To mention genes and society in the same breath is to step on a landmine. You will immediately find yourself misrepresented and denounced. People will want to silence you. No one knew this better than Edward O. Wilson, who paid a high price for going against the political orthodoxy of his day.
What the Blob doesn’t want you to know about ethnicity and crime
Should the police disclose the ethnicity and background of suspects in high-profile crimes, and how soon should they reveal this information?
Netanyahu held unpublicized meeting with UK’s Blair on postwar Gaza plans
Blair has been working closely with US President Donald Trump’s top aide Jared Kushner to advance the transitional Palestinian governing body that will administer the Strip in place of Hamas.
Tony Blair reportedly dropped from Trump’s Gaza ‘board of peace’ shortlist
Former UK leader loses out on key role in transitional authority after objections from Arab and Muslim nations
How can you tell if you’re being manipulated?
How can you know if you have fallen under the influence of a behaviour modification programme? Are there any tell-tale signs?
A new exhibition of the work of Joseph Wright of Derby has much to tell us about science and the soul. Instead of the biblical and mythical scenes that inspired Caravaggio’s paintings, often commissioned to hang in religious buildings as powerful illuminations of counter-reformation Catholic power, Wright painted the priests of the new religions — science and industry.
The West vs. the Rest
How developing countries took control of climate negotiations and what that means for emission reduction.
Canada Summer Daily High Temperature Trends, 1900-2023
Given media reports, it is likely that most Canadians think they have been experiencing unprecedented summer warmth in the last couple of decades. But this isn’t true.
Schools go into lockdown as flu sweeps nation
In a move reminiscent of the Covid pandemic, headteachers have ordered “firebreak” school closures and cancelled singing in assemblies.
Nocebo effects during the covid event: the psychological toxicity of the public health directives
The nocebo effect can be defined as a self-fulfilling prophecy where the expectation of a negative outcome has a direct detrimental impact on health and wellbeing.
‘Checkmate’: U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Huge Win for Religious Exemptions
The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed a lower court decision against a group of Amish parents and school leaders who challenged the state of New York’s vaccine mandates for schools, ruling that the appeals court must reconsider the case. Today’s ruling could have implications for other states that don’t allow religious exemptions, attorneys said.
Former CDC Director Calls for Removal of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
‘There’s too many unknowns,’ Dr. Robert Redfield said.
💎 Fascinating Finds
UK IVF couples use legal loophole to rank embryos based on potential IQ, height and health
British fertility clinics raise scientific and ethical objections over patients sending embryos’ genetic data abroad for analysis
