The Histories by Herodotus
In Tom Holland’s vibrant translation, one of the great masterpieces of Western history springs to life.
Herodotus of Halicarnassus—hailed by Cicero as the “Father of History”—composed his histories around 440 BC. The earliest surviving work of nonfiction, The Histories works its way from the Trojan War through an epic account of the war between the Persian empire and the Greek city-states in the fifth century BC, recording landmark events that ensured the development of Western culture and still capture our modern imagination.
With a wealth of information about ancient geography, ethnography, zoology, comparative anthropology, and much else, The Histories is also filled with bizarre and fanciful stories, which award-winning historian Tom Holland vividly captures in this major new translation—highlighting Herodotus’s superb storytelling gifts and displaying his delightful curiosity alongside his flair for riveting epic drama.
Perhaps the most important and relevant book for current times is 'The Tower of Basel' by Adam Lebor. This entity, the Central Banker's Central Bank that answers to no government or world authority except those who created and benefit from it. No supposed government on this planet can function without the approval of this group of faceless people who do not answer to national governments - it's the other way around.
Money and the control of money, its creation and flow are being used to control all people now and the new system being put in place now will shift it all into a digital controlled one held in very few hands - if the people let this happen.