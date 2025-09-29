The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter tomkinson's avatar
peter tomkinson
5h

Perhaps the most important and relevant book for current times is 'The Tower of Basel' by Adam Lebor. This entity, the Central Banker's Central Bank that answers to no government or world authority except those who created and benefit from it. No supposed government on this planet can function without the approval of this group of faceless people who do not answer to national governments - it's the other way around.

Money and the control of money, its creation and flow are being used to control all people now and the new system being put in place now will shift it all into a digital controlled one held in very few hands - if the people let this happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture