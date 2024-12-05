Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

There are numerous books on the market that skewer Big Pharma, but they really only scratch the surface of a deep-seated affliction.

Find It, File It, Flog It: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It examines an industry model that has not changed since the 1950s and offers practicable solutions for transforming it.

Author and supply chain management consultant Hedley G. Rees has firsthand experience with the industry. In an engaging style that speaks to a wide audience, he explains how pharmaceutical companies are addicted to the big profits that come from rushing drugs through the regulatory pipeline, aggressively marketing them—and gambling with people’s lives.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Providing facts, personal opinions, and the voices of expert witnesses for a broader perspective, Find It, File It, Flog It seeks to put patients—the ultimate beneficiaries of modern medicine—back in control of their destinies.

