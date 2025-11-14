The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Vic Hughes
2m

WRT Assassination Vacations, i.e. rich people killing innocent civilians during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, the same was allegedly true during Lebanon's Civil War. Rich Europeans would stay at luxury highrise hotels and shoot down people on the streets blocks away. I believe the CIA had confirmed information on this. Whether it ever formally went public with it, I don't know. The blackmail potential of that information would be almost priceless.

