Trump weighs military options as Venezuela tensions escalate…
Inside No. 10: the creaking house running Britain…
Another BBC news show caught doctoring Trump speech footage…
Operation Southern Spear launched to crush narco-terrorists…
China warns Japan of military response over Taiwan…
ICE deploys new tech to track Americans everywhere…
The Finders: dark elite network nearly exposed…
Secret revival of Australia’s media censorship system…
Peak oil predictions turn increasingly uncertain…
German industry buckles under green illusions and costs…
Food stamps expand as federal war on self-reliance grows…
UN targets free speech at COP30 climate summit…
RFK Jr. orders probe into offshore wind health impacts…
Strange microscopic structures emerge in Long COVID blood…
Poor kids pushed toward riskier MMRV vaccine…
AI cracks 25-year mystery behind Crohn’s disease…
Climate CO2 Hoax - How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement by Mark Gerard Keenan
Rich ‘sniper tourists’ allegedly paid $90K to shoot civilians — including kids — during ‘human safari’ trips to Sarajevo, wild claims allege
The investigation was sparked after an Italian writer alleged he had uncovered evidence that wealthy gun enthusiasts — dubbed “sniper tourists” — would pay Bosnian Serb forces for the chance to gun down residents at random during the four-year siege of the city.
“There were Germans, French, English … people from all Western countries who paid large sums of money to be taken there to shoot civilians,” said Ezio Gavazzeni, the investigative writer.
“There were no political or religious motivations. They were rich people who went there for fun and personal satisfaction. We are talking about people who love guns who perhaps go to shooting ranges or on safari in Africa.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Ukrainian President Zelensky to stop young men escaping to Germany and instead force them to stay and get killed by Russian forces.
Top officials present Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days
Earlier this week, the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group entered U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Southern Command is the primary combatant unit for operations in the Caribbean and South America.
Inside No. 10 Downing Street, the creaky old house that runs Britain
Walking through Downing Street’s steel black door invokes a thrill in even the most seasoned cynic. But behind it, Britain is run from a maze of poky rooms in three seventeenth-century terraced homes knocked together.
BBC Newsnight also doctored Trump speech
Spliced footage of the speech, which aired in an episode in 2022, made it appear that Mr Trump was encouraging his supporters to riot. The edit was similar to a version aired in a Panorama documentary that was broadcast last year.
UK billionaire Joe Lewis receives pardon from Trump
Lewis, 88, pleaded guilty to insider trading as part of an agreement with prosecutors in 2024 that saw him avoid prison.
Hegseth announces operation ‘Southern Spear’ to quash ‘narco-terrorists’
Hegseth said the mission is being led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and U.S. Southern Command (Southcom) to defend the “Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people.”
China warns of military response if Japan intervenes in Taiwan contingency
Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing have escalated further over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks suggesting Japan could intervene militarily if China uses force against Taiwan, this time prompting Beijing to warn that such a move would trigger a military response against Japan.
ICE Agents Use New Tech To Identify And Track People
ICE agents are now able to surveil any American citizen without their knowledge or consent. The 9/11 crisis brought us the Patriot Act and the TSA, a privacy-sapping agency of Homeland Security created by a Republican administration. The immigration crisis has brought us ICE, another privacy-sapping agency of Homeland Security, which is morphing into a federal police force that supersedes local police. Waging war against illegals will never end, and hence, ICE has no exit plan to leave our streets… ever.
The Finders: When the Dark Truth About the Occult Elite Was Almost Exposed
In 1987, a police investigation into a mysterious group called The Finders revealed a powerful network engaging in child abduction, mind control, and satanic rituals. The case then turned into one of the biggest cover-ups in U.S. history. Here’s a look at this critical piece of occult elite history.
Secret Plans for Media Censorship
William Evans reports on efforts by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs to revive the four-decade dead D-Notice system.
Why British universities are bowing to Beijing
Commercial interests appear to be compromising academic freedom
There’s a New Forecast for Peak Oil Demand. It’s Increasingly Cloudy.
The world’s leading energy agency is backing away, sort of, from its view that global demand for fossil fuels could very well peak by the end of the decade.
Germany’s industry on the brink of collapse – caught between green illusions and economic downfall
Germany is hurtling at breakneck speed towards an economic abyss. A combination of a stagnating economy, dangerous dependence on subsidies, exploding energy costs, and rampant bureaucracy is increasingly putting the pillars of industry under pressure.
Food Stamps and the Federal War on Self-Reliance
The government “shutdown” and the so-called threat to the food stamp program may be abated for now, but we need to understand why this program has metastasized in recent years. James Bovard tells us why.
Czech Central Bank Dips Into Bitcoin With $1M ‘Test Portfolio’ – A Shift in Strategy?
The Czech National Bank takes its first real step toward crypto adoption, becoming the first central bank to directly test Bitcoin while exploring the future of digital finance.
At COP30, UN Declares War On Free Speech To Silence Climate Dissent
The climate empire strikes back with Orwellian ‘Information Integrity’ outfit targeting nonbelievers.
China and Saudi Arabia among nations receiving climate loans, analysis reveals
Investigation by Guardian and Carbon Brief finds just a fifth of funds to fight global heating went to poorest 44 countries.
NIH Directors: The World Needs a New Pandemic Playbook
Jay Bhattacharya says “the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)—which we now lead—made massive investments that failed to cope with the Covid pandemic. Worse, the playbook itself may have caused it”.
RFK Jr. probes health dangers of offshore wind turbines
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate wind projects’ effects on the health and safety of commercial fishermen.
Strange microscopic structures found in Long COVID blood
Scientists have discovered strange microscopic structures in the blood of people with Long COVID—clusters of tiny microclots tangled together with sticky immune webs known as neutrophil extracellular traps, or NETs. These combined structures show up far more often in Long COVID patients, where they appear larger, denser, and more stubborn than in healthy blood.
For Nearly 20 Years, Poor Kids Were More Likely to Get Riskier MMRV Vaccine
Poor children were more likely than those with private insurance to receive the combined MMRV vaccine, associated with a higher risk of seizures, according to Dr. Monique Yohanan.
Shocking evidence puzzles astronomers about what mysterious interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS could be
Instead of a shattered mess, astronomers David Jewitt and Jane Luu found an intact body surrounded by a glowing coma, a fuzzy envelope of gas that is stretched out in two directions, one pointing toward the sun and another away from it.
Rebalancing the Gut: How AI Solved a 25-Year Crohn’s Disease Mystery
UC San Diego researchers have settled a decades-long debate surrounding the role of the first Crohn’s disease gene to be associated with a heightened risk for developing the auto-immune condition.
WRT Assassination Vacations, i.e. rich people killing innocent civilians during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, the same was allegedly true during Lebanon's Civil War. Rich Europeans would stay at luxury highrise hotels and shoot down people on the streets blocks away. I believe the CIA had confirmed information on this. Whether it ever formally went public with it, I don't know. The blackmail potential of that information would be almost priceless.