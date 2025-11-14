📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump weighs military options as Venezuela tensions escalate…

Inside No. 10: the creaking house running Britain…

Another BBC news show caught doctoring Trump speech footage…

Operation Southern Spear launched to crush narco-terrorists…

China warns Japan of military response over Taiwan…

ICE deploys new tech to track Americans everywhere…

The Finders: dark elite network nearly exposed…

Secret revival of Australia’s media censorship system…

Peak oil predictions turn increasingly uncertain…

German industry buckles under green illusions and costs…

Food stamps expand as federal war on self-reliance grows…

UN targets free speech at COP30 climate summit…

RFK Jr. orders probe into offshore wind health impacts…

Strange microscopic structures emerge in Long COVID blood…

Poor kids pushed toward riskier MMRV vaccine…

AI cracks 25-year mystery behind Crohn’s disease…

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Climate CO2 Hoax - How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement by Mark Gerard Keenan

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Always have access to all the full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Rich ‘sniper tourists’ allegedly paid $90K to shoot civilians — including kids — during ‘human safari’ trips to Sarajevo, wild claims allege The investigation was sparked after an Italian writer alleged he had uncovered evidence that wealthy gun enthusiasts — dubbed “sniper tourists” — would pay Bosnian Serb forces for the chance to gun down residents at random during the four-year siege of the city. “There were Germans, French, English … people from all Western countries who paid large sums of money to be taken there to shoot civilians,” said Ezio Gavazzeni, the investigative writer. “There were no political or religious motivations. They were rich people who went there for fun and personal satisfaction. We are talking about people who love guns who perhaps go to shooting ranges or on safari in Africa.”



🎞️ Worth Watching

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Ukrainian President Zelensky to stop young men escaping to Germany and instead force them to stay and get killed by Russian forces.

🥊 Quick Hits

Refer a friend

💎 Fascinating Finds

Shocking evidence puzzles astronomers about what mysterious interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS could be Instead of a shattered mess, astronomers David Jewitt and Jane Luu found an intact body surrounded by a glowing coma, a fuzzy envelope of gas that is stretched out in two directions, one pointing toward the sun and another away from it.

Rebalancing the Gut: How AI Solved a 25-Year Crohn’s Disease Mystery UC San Diego researchers have settled a decades-long debate surrounding the role of the first Crohn’s disease gene to be associated with a heightened risk for developing the auto-immune condition.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions