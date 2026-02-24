** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

Yesterday, a thought experiment by Citrini Research spooked the markets. The report (The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis: A Thought Exercise in Financial History, from the Future) by a small US research firm, imagined what the economy would be like in 2028, after Artificial General Intelligence took off at the end of this year (2026).

If taken as reality, rather than the thought experiment that it really was, it warned that AI was about to decimate white-collar jobs and as a result crush the economy. The old economy relied on and exploited human laziness. From forgetting to cancel subscriptions to not bothering to look for the best deal, companies today claim to save you time but in return they take a cut. Citrini’s report says AI agents will do all that for you and so the middle men taking the cut will no longer be needed.

And as a result it creates a negative feedback loop, whereby the firms losing money due to AI, invest heavily in AI to save on human costs. The AI then becomes exponentially better and more and more human jobs are lost.

A large part of this comes from vibe coding, where you can create software without knowing any programming languages. Vibe coding allows you to say what you want with normal language and AI will build it for you.

I have already seen this myself. I know of a company that was thinking of investing millions in another company that provides key software for its business. However, they realised they could vibe code the same thing in a month and save millions.

At the same time, one of the hidden costs when you buy software is the maintenance - you pay a premium to ensure it doesn’t go wrong and when it does, somebody fixes it pronto. You don’t get that with vibe coding your own product.

Anyway, as a result of Citrini’s report yesterday, global shares tumbled. Investors were concerned that this report was telling the truth - middle men services were about to go extinct, taking out all the companies that exploited human inefficiencies.

Separately, IBM stock tanked after Anthropic announced its AI can streamline COBOL code, a programming language built for business, finance and admin.

Was this an overreaction? Has AI become the new Climate Change? Something to fill our days worrying about and handing over trillions of dollars to keep us safe in the process? Or should we be worried?

Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo lays into Trump and RFK Jr for U-turning on glyphosate for growing food.

Trump denies any top American generals disagreed with attacking Iran US President Donald Trump has denied media reports claiming that General Daniel “Razin” Caine warned of the risks of military escalation against Iran. Trump insisted that Caine supports firm action if necessary, while still hoping diplomatic channels remain open.

Are the ‘Liberals’ of Today Really Liberals? The term, ‘liberal’ has arguably undergone a semantic shift in recent times – one that places it at a considerable remove from its original historical meaning.

US Intel Funded Projects Riddled With Chinese Gov’t-Linked Researchers The U.S. Intelligence Community has awarded more than a dozen sensitive defense grants to researchers affiliated with institutions connected to the Chinese government and its military

The amnesiocracy governing Britain - There’s a reason our leaders are getting stupider So it may be that the root cause of amnesiocracy, is simply that we’re governed by ideologically conformist arts graduates who shut out truth-seeking nerds from power, think words are the same as action, and wouldn’t recognize a workable construction schedule if it bit them on what Hugh of St Victor might have called their “nates”.

The Epstein Evidence That Wasn’t Examined Americans have to report their worldwide assets to the IRS. That means every bank account, every foreign holding, every digital wallet, under penalty of law. But Jeffrey Epstein could allegedly maintain secret storage vaults of computers, files, and equipment scattered across the country… and we’re told those units were never even searched.

New Details From Epstein Files Reveal Lutnick Had Years-Long Business Tie With Sex Offender The commerce secretary apparently still hasn’t come clean on his connection with Epstein.

Lord Mandelson released on bail following arrest over ‘secrets passed to Epstein’ Footage showed Lord Mandelson being driven away from a police station following his release on bail

New US military-led group aided Mexico’s hunt for ‘El Mencho’ cartel boss The Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, which involves multiple U.S. government agencies, was quietly launched late last year with the goal of mapping out networks of drug cartel members on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. officials said.

Ukraine front line reduced to ‘robotic kill zone’, says general sacked by Zelenskyy Former head of Ukrainian armed forces says modern warfare has now evolved beyond tanks and fighter jets

Reddit fined £14m for ‘concerning’ child age check failings The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the platform failed to properly check the age of its users

Xbox UK Age Verification Launch Locks Out Thousands of Players The UK’s age verification mandate arrived as promised, and Xbox delivered it by ejecting players mid-session, stripping away chat, and treating 18-year account holders like suspicious strangers.

White House Takes Stand Against DeSantis AI Bill The White House is engaging against a Florida bill that would establish limits on artificial intelligence, including protections for minors

Moralizing Markets: Vatican Bank Wades into Faith-Based Indexing Can the Holy See and other normative authorities harness profit-seeking systems… without undermining their purpose?

New Research Reaffirms Clouds, Aerosols, And Surface Solar Radiation Are ‘Driving The Climate System’ Warming across Germany in the last 3 decades can be explained by declining cloud and aerosol albedo and consequent rising solar radiation. Not CO2.

Offshore wind farms can slow down currents in the North Sea by 20 percent The main consequences affect forecasts for shipping, coastal protection, and offshore operations; sediment transport and mixing could also alter marine processes.

We Didn’t Just Get Expensive Electricity. We Built a System That Makes It Inevitable. The American electricity market is not guided by an “invisible hand” of supply and demand, but an accumulation of misaligned rules laid down over decades. Layer upon layer of regulation, subsidy, mandate, and accounting rules to a point where the system became fixed in an upward, inflationary tilt, impervious to efforts to change.

Cuba Becomes The First Country To Reach Net Zero. Shouldn’t We Be Celebrating? You would think that the Times, which has been demanding the elimination of fossil fuels for at least a couple of decades, would be leading the celebrations. But weirdly, now that Cuba has finally shown the way, the Times chooses to put a completely different spin on the achievement. The headline and subheadline are (print edition): “U.S. Choking Oil Deliveries To Cuba Ports; Military Action Brings a Nation to Its Knees.”

Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Bill to Block Trump’s Executive Order on Glyphosate Reps. Thomas Massie and Chellie Pingree introduced the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order boosting domestic glyphosate production and shielding manufacturers from liability. The bipartisan bill would block federal funding for the order and reaffirm the right of individuals to sue chemical companies for health issues related to glyphosate.

Children died after covid vaccination, an FOI has revealed The Government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) said it has received 203 claims relating to children injured by the covid vaccine: 192 between the ages 11 and 19, and 11 aged between one month and ten years.

The Epstein Files Should Never Have Been Released The NYT says “If our justice system were working properly, the public would never have such access.”

Antarctica’s Mysterious Gravity Hole is Finally Explained, Revealing Why the Icy Continent Experiences Earth’s Weakest Gravity The origins of Antarctica’s ‘gravity hole’ may have finally been revealed, after researchers probed beneath the ice to trace the anomaly’s formation over millions of years of geological history.

