Guardian admits Covid group-think · Truth about the World Economic Forum · What is the Beast System? The one cause of the next recession & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 7-13 April 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 60,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 13 April 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
📖 Today’s Book
Abundance, Generosity, and the State: An Inquiry into Economic Principles by Jorg Guido Hulsmann
🎞️ Worth Watching
Jeffrey Sachs: The End of American-led Globalization & the Restructuring of the Global Economy
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
Guardian: ‘A case study in groupthink’: were liberals wrong about the pandemic?
Were conservatives right to question Covid lockdowns? Were the liberals who defended them less grounded in science than they believed? And did liberal dismissiveness of the other side come at a cost that Americans will continue to pay for many years? A new book by two political scientists argues yes to all three questions.
The JFK Conspiracy Has Protected Neocons for Decades.
World War III is unfolding before our eyes because the Neocons have been protected since the JFK assassination!
Read the Russia collusion memos President Trump declassified and Kash Patel gave to Congress.
FBI Director Kash Patel turned the hundreds of pages of documents over turned to Congress following President Trump's order declassifying the materials.
One Label Under Blackmail: The Early Intersections of Diddy and the Epstein Network.
In Part I of this series on the overlap between the worlds of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jeffrey Epstein, Unlimited Hangout examines Combs’ early years, his mentors and the industry figures who ensured their, as well as Combs’ own, commercial success. Ties to organized crime and intelligence are readily apparent and point toward a truly sinister reason behind this network’s patronage of Combs and his close associates, like Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons.
The real reason Labour refuses to tackle the rape gangs.
The ‘grooming’ scandal is the most grotesque example yet of Labour’s abandonment of the working class.
The Adolescence psy-op is setting the scene for conscription.
EVERYONE is talking about the Netflix drama Adolescence, including a panoply of experts and the Prime Minister – and that was the intent. Such sudden institutional reaction to a slice of televised fiction should leave you in no doubt: Adolescence is a government psy-op.
The truth about the World Economic Forum.
It is a lot more pathetic than it is sinister
What if Trump’s tariffs actually make sense?
They’re messy, risky, and unpopular – but they might be part of a bigger, smarter plan.
Economic chemotherapy.
Whether the currency chemotherapy being administered will cure or kill the patient, we will have to wait and see. And for those of us who understand that some form of crash is inevitable anyway, it doesn’t matter all that much. But there is no point – as much of the neoliberal left is currently doing – clinging to a neoliberal order which was in any case just months away from a sovereign debt collapse under its own weight anyway.
China Has An Insidious 6 Point Plan To Defeat Donald Trump And Win The Economic War.
The Chinese have no intention of giving in to President Trump and are vowing to “fight to the end”. So that means that an economic war between the number one economy on the entire planet and the number two economy on the entire planet is officially on.
The Great Reset: Ray Dalio Sees A Once-a-Lifetime Collapse In Economic, Political And Geopolitical Orders.
Technocrats are pushing the debt-based monetary system aside in favor of an asset-based crypto system that digitizes all assets in the world, including land and all natural resources.
There’s Only One Possible Cause of the Next Recession, and It Isn’t Tariffs.
There is only one thing that can cause the kind of all-encompassing economic slowdown experienced across the entire economy that defines a recession: artificial credit expansion.
Technocracy Is The Beast System.
What is the Beast System? It is the modern Satanic leviathan of human technological advances that allows a small group of powerful individuals and families to enslave humanity through a network of surveillance and connectivity that spans the globe and from which there is no escape (if we allow it).
The First Lady of Bad Ethics.
Christine Grady underwrote Zika ethics rules. Her husband [Anthony Fauci] broke them. Together, they cashed the checks. Her silence wasn’t neutrality—it was complicity.
Chemical hated by RFK Jr linked to 500% increase in autism in shock new research.
An increase in the risk for intellectual disabilities (102 percent) and developmental delays (24 percent) was also discovered in Florida counties receiving fluoride in their tap water.
Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season
This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Why do our fingers wrinkle in water? It’s much deeper than skin.
Scientists once thought that these wrinkles were due to fingers swelling up like a sponge after being soaked with water. However, this theory washes off quickly. Our digits would have to increase drastically in size to produce such wrinkles. Instead, the answer has more to do with our nerves than skin.
Dozens Of Ancient Villages Discovered In British Columbia – The Pit Houses ‘Older Than The Pyramids’!
These findings significantly alter our understanding of history and highlight the deep, lasting bond of the Secwépemc people with their land.
Will true AI turn against us?
In the dystopian version, robots assert their independence and declare a Terminator-style apocalypse on humanity. But how realistic are these scenarios? Will AI ever actually achieve true general intelligence? Will AI steal all of our jobs? Can AI ever become conscious? Could AI have free will?
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
Thank you for sharing
Thank you for today’s free post! May God bless you!