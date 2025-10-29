📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Norwegian Peace Council boycotts Nobel after Venezuela backlash…

FBI’s ‘Arctic Frost’ probe targeted 150+ Republicans, House says…

Russia considers banning dollar and euro to stop NATO…

Most Americans say marriage key to happiness, stability…

Men and women both failing in modern “gender wars”…

Global debt slavery looms as AI bubble nears collapse…

Will AI’s exponential growth continue…

Gen Z ditching college degrees for high-paying trade jobs…

Common skincare preservative linked to multigenerational fertility damage…

U.S. shifts rare earth strategy toward Australia amid tensions…

Guardian admits: Net Zero is destroying British manufacturing base…

Miliband quietly concedes wind power less reliable than promised…

New discoveries shed light on the mysterious fall of Cahokia…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Psychopolitics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power by Byung-Chul Han

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **