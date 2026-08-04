Global fuel levels are now dangerously low & Today's Must-Reads (4 August 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Big Oil Warns Global Fuel Stocks Are Running Dangerously Low
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Worth Watching
Sparks Fly When RFK Jr. Is Pressed On Vaccines, Pandemic Prevention During CNN Interview
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
US military asks troops for ‘creative and unconventional’ ideas to punish Iran
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Saudi tankers divert around southern Africa due to Houthi threats
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Ministers’ criminal records to be kept SECRET from British public
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The Iran Cyberattack Narrative
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ICE Collected Nearly 1 Million People’s DNA Last Year—Including Young Children
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The collapse of national sovereignty in the Middle East
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The EU and the Iron Law of Oligarchy
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Technology
Technocrats Call For Dictatorship And Technocracy In 2026
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Apple challenges the UK’s second attempt to gain access to iCloud data
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Bitcoin owners rocked by $116 million hack
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Warsh Wants the Federal Reserve to Rethink the Rules
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Iran accuses Trump’s officials of ‘$9 billion insider trading operation’
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Aramco sidesteps Hormuz as Iran crisis cuts flows to a tenth
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BP’s $5.7bn profit highest since 2022 as Iran war pushes up oil price
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Man-Made Climate Change
Arson suspected in devastating US wildfire that forced 60,000 to evacuate
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The real sea level crisis the UN won’t prioritize: The sinking cities
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Health
Montana Begins ‘Right to Try’ for New Drugs
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After years of debate, former COVID response coordinator acknowledges pandemic source ‘probably a lab leak’
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A Romp through the Fauci Diaries: Fame Turns to Shame
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Fascinating Finds
Thucydides the perspicacious
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How headlights got brighter, whiter, and more blinding after dark
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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