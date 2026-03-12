** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

🔥Top Stories

US spent $11 billion in first week of Iran war…

Iran warns it will abandon restraint over Gulf islands…

Dozens of US troops badly wounded in Kuwait strike…

Growing fears conflict could spiral into World War III…

Hezbollah rocket barrage overwhelms Iron Dome defenses…

US officials warn Iran could launch drone strike on America…

Ukrainian drone experts deployed to assist Gulf allies…

Russia accuses Britain of aiding deadly Ukrainian missile strike…

Foreign hacker reportedly breached FBI-held Epstein files…

Mandelson files released amid sensitive UK–US tensions…

Autonomous weapons firm Anduril rapidly expands space division…

Iran declares US-Israeli economic interests legitimate targets…

Russian LNG carrier hit by drones in Mediterranean…

IEA announces record oil stockpile release amid war shock…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.