World economy faces pressures similar to 1920s, warns Christine Lagarde. The global economy is facing rifts comparable to the pressures that resulted in “economic nationalism” and a collapse in global trade in the 1920s and ultimately the Great Depression, she warned. In a speech at the IMF in Washington two days after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points, pushing US equity markets to record highs, the ECB president argued that several parallels “between the “two twenties — the 1920s and 2020s — stand out.” While monetary policy in the 1920s made matters worse as adherence to the gold standard pushed leading economies into deflation and banking crises, “we are in a better position today to address these structural changes than our predecessors were”, stressed Lagarde.

Evidence for the Lost Advanced Ancient Civilisation. Author Hugh Evans gives an overview of his rediscovery of the origins of the constellations, which was a journey that also led him on the path towards investigating the origins of numbers and time.

The perplexing puzzle of a ‘Horned Serpent’ cave painting. In a South African cave there’s an exquisite painting of a curious creature, known as the “Horned Serpent,” which bears no resemblance to any animal that lives in the region today. A new paper argues that the painting, which was created by the now-extinct /Xan-speaking San people, depicts a dicynodonta, prehistoric creature –and that it’s based on the plentiful dicynodont fossils.

Why purple doesn’t exist. The colour purple does not exist in the real world. A rainbow of light from red to violet floods our surroundings, but there is no such thing as purple light. Purple only exists in our heads.

What if Easter Island was a sustainable success story instead of an ecocidal disaster? It was always the Posterchild Catastrophe of Doomsters, but two new studies suggest Easter Island might be (mostly) a story of remarkable human achievement instead.

Consciousness came before life. Observations of extraterrestrial organic material, along with Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff’s quantum theory of consciousness, provide reason to believe that consciousness came before life. In fact, consciousness may have been what made evolution and life possible in the first place.

“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.” Mahatma Gandhi

A flashback to 2017 when the BBC told the truth about Ukraine and exposes the Azov far-right militia.

How Israeli Spies Control Your VPN. A considerable chunk of the market is quietly operated by an Israeli-owned company with close connections to that country’s national security state, including the elite Unit 8200 and Duvdevan Units of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Woman convicted of infecting neighbor. The regional court in Klagenfurt has convicted a woman of "grossly negligent homicide" for allegedly infecting her neighbor with Corona. The man, who was suffering from cancer, died.

“Active suppression of witnesses”: CIA lied about "Havana Syndrome," whistleblower documents reveal. Congress and the FBI were among the government institutions that were either lied to or misled.

We need to talk about the violent hatred for Donald Trump. Two assassination attempts in two months? This is a crisis of civilised norms.

iPhone Now Collects Your Mental Health Data. The Health app built into iPhones is now collecting as much personal information on the mental health of each and every one of us as they can get a hold of.

LinkedIn “Disappears” Another Energy/Climate “Realist”. David Blackmon is a highly regarded energy and oil industry analyst.

An Unprecedented Monetary Destruction Is Coming. There is no escape from debt. Paying for the government’s fictitious promises in paper money will result in a constantly depreciating currency, thereby impoverishing those who earn a wage or have savings.

The illusion of choice: Democracy as the greatest show on earth. As individual citizens, as voters and taxpayers we have been so deeply, so consistently, so relentlessly indoctrinated, so blindly radicalized, and so thoroughly and easily subjugated and ideologically manipulated that, by now, it has become terribly challenging for any of us to even entertain any viewpoint or any opinion that is opposed to our own.

Don’t Trust the Government. Not with Your Privacy, Property or Your Freedoms. When you consider all the ways “we the people” are being bullied, beaten, bamboozled, targeted, tracked, repressed, robbed, impoverished, imprisoned and killed by the government, one can only conclude that you shouldn’t trust the government with your privacy, your property, your life, or your freedoms.

Pharmacist who took his own life after COVID jab complications was denied compensation. John Cross was unable to move, blink or breathe after his first dose of the vaccine. He spent seven months recovering in hospital but was left with chronic pain and numbness - and suffered several relapses.

Blinken's Strategy for World War III? Blinken has pushed the world to the threshold of nuclear war. His insane sponsoring of war in Ukraine to attack the Donbas in 2014 to initiate this civil war with the hope of dragging in Russia, weakening it, and then setting the stage for some false flag to justify invoking Article 5 to get NATO to invade Russia has been completely insane.

Spooky sound of the black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster.

What Do Sir Keir Starmer, Henry Kissinger & Jeffrey Epstein Have In Common? What organisation of approximately 400 members is a prominent force in the strategy for globalism? An organisation that many have never heard of but exercises influence across the planet?

‘It’s almost shameful to want to have children’. Jade S. Sasser , an associate professor in the Department of Gender & Sexuality Studies at UC Riverside, is the host of the podcast “Climate Anxiety and the Kid Question.”

