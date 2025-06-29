📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 66,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Killing For Profit: The Dark Side of Hospice by Michelle Young Doers

Mossad agents contacted Iranian commanders and gave them 12 hours to flee Iran and make a video saying they have walked away from their government or they, their families and children would be killed. “We’re closer to you than you’re own neck vein,” they threatened.

Did the West provoke Russia? Tony Brenton (British Ambassador to Russia 2004-2008) argues that it did and Lawrence Freedman (Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King’s College London) argues that it did not

Co-founder of Wikipedia says it has become “the most effective organs of Establishment propaganda in history.”

JK Rowling hails BBC newsreader Martine Croxall after she overrules autocue's 'pregnant people' line to say 'women' As the autocue prompted her to warn 'pregnant people' to take care in the heat, she first read the term out before overriding it, with a smirk and eyebrow raise.

Government tells universities to uphold free speech The guidance confirms that internal policies, institutional values, or codes of conduct — including equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) frameworks — do not have the force of law and cannot justify restrictions on otherwise lawful expression.

The Debt Bomb What if everything we’ve been taught about economics—about value, money, and growth—is fundamentally backwards? What if our projections for the future aren’t just optimistic, but delusional, because they ignore what money and debt really are and what they ultimately depend on?

Role of new Iran-China rail line in changing global order With the rail line far from any American military presence, Iran can export oil and import goods from China with the ease of mind if the sea trade is disrupted.

“Digital Wearables” – A key cog in the social credit machine? Are “wearables” as benign as they seem? Of course not. They are a biometric tracking device. Essentially, in the name of monitoring your health you’ll be monitoring your self, and uploading all that data to the cloud. All this data will be collected. And will it be private? Of course not. It will be hoarded like gold by the data-dragons and – if you’re very lucky – never used for anything.

What the Modern Luddites Miss: Technology Makes Us Wealthier Contrary to the expectation of the Luddites, we have only become wealthier than before and workers today enjoy much higher standards of living than workers in the past.

We must heed the warning of Spain’s Net Zero blackouts The Spanish government is in total denial about the recklessness of its green-energy obsession.

New Study: The Cloud Radiative Effect Is The ‘Crucial Missing Piece’ Explaining 21st Century Warming Another observational analysis finds the shortwave effect of clouds is the “the dominant term of the recent increase in absorbed solar radiation” explaining 2001-2024 warming.

WHO: Lab leak cannot be ruled out as Covid source The Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago), formed by the WHO in 2021, released a report on Friday stating that “all hypotheses remain on the table” and accusing China of blocking access to critical information.

Pregnancy losses in Israel - Careful analysis of loss after covid vaccines A major new study offers the clearest signal yet that covid vaccination during early pregnancy may carry risks that were previously missed due to flawed methodologies in earlier research. This study demonstrates that standard pharmacovigilance practices may miss delayed or uncommon adverse events.