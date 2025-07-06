📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 66,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Eric Weinstein describes the domestic hybrid war that is taking place on modern society. He argues that the “culture wars” are actually borderless conflicts with no clear end, treating everyone as a combatant. The national security community view individuals as terrain to fight over rather than citizens to protect. He says that this amounts to soft fascism, binding institutions in lockstep.

Three arrests in Letby hospital investigation Three former senior staff at the hospital where nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Blinken Ordered the Hit. Big Tech Carried It Out. African Stream Is Dead. On Tuesday African Stream published its final video, a defiant farewell message. With that, the once-thriving pan-African media outlet confirmed it was shutting down for good. Not because it broke the law. Not because it spread disinformation or incited violence. But because it told the wrong story, one that challenged U.S. power in Africa and resonated too deeply with Black audiences around the world.

Woven City Is A Living Laboratory For Technocracy Toyota is building a slice of heaven, or hell, for a few thousand people who work for Toyota. No cars are allowed. All privacy is removed, so everybody knows everything about everybody else. The 2017 movie, The Circle, explored the horrific implications of social transparency and the potential dangers of a completely interconnected world.

The hidden cost of convenience: How your data pulls in hundreds of billions of dollars for app and social media companies If you use apps that collect your data in some way, including those that give you directions, track your workouts or help you contact someone, or if you use social media platforms, your privacy is at risk.

Political Moralizing about the History of Slavery Historically, slavery has always been held together by violence, including slavery in the US. However, the actual history of slavery here is much more complex than what modern academics want to admit.

Rachel Reeves' tears raise big questions at top of Labour Viewers watching on from the press gallery of the House of Commons could see the tears rolling down the chancellor's cheeks. Not once or twice or for a minute or two, but throughout the half hour. As Reeves sat crying next to Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons, the prime minister was completely unaware of it.

Jaguar’s Sales Tank After Bizarre Non-Binary Rebrand Jaguar’s sales in Europe have plunged dramatically, with only 49 vehicles registered in April 2025, a 97.5% drop from the 1,961 units sold in the same month the previous year.

Activists call for climate skepticism to be outlawed, and experts say it shows growing desperation A U.N. report calls for climate skepticism to be criminalized, and other reports are pressuring social media companies to remove content questioning the "climate crisis" narrative. Climate skeptics, meanwhile, are asking for more opportunity to debate those with whom they disagree.

This covid narrative collapses under the slightest scrutiny Until the point of the pandemic declaration there was never a solid epidemiological or medical basis for alleging the existence of a pathogenic threat to the world, and only after the response was declared did mortality rise.