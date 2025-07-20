📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 67,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

This film explores the evolution of propaganda and public relations in the United States, with an emphasis on the elitist theory of democracy and the relationship between war, propaganda and class.

Jeffery Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to reveal 'truth' of the paedophile client list, say insiders. So, why are Republicans blocking her? A source said: 'Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. 'No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.'

Governmental Self-Preservation: Why We’ll Never See The Real Epstein List Trump is certainly pulling America back from leftist extremism (that’s a good thing), but he has no intention of going to war with the globalists (that’s a bad thing). If liberty proponents want to get rid of the cabal they will have to stop waiting for political solutions that will never materialize. The war to unseat the globalists will not be fought by MAGA.

UK government secretly paid foreign YouTube stars for ‘propaganda’ A three-year investigation has found that online influencers are made to sign legal contracts banning them from disclosing the government’s involvement. Whitehall officials give “feedback” on each video before the influencers are allowed to publish them.

The Experiment of Representative Democracy Has Failed…What’s Next? Elected representatives everywhere are compromised, bought or bribed—because we invested those representatives with the power that criminal organizations want. Predictably, a technocratic cartel is now locking itself into the place of government.

Former senior coroner’s officer says Lucy Letby has suffered miscarriage of justice In her first interview, with the Guardian and Channel 4 News, Davies said she had become increasingly alarmed since December, when she learned that the hospital doctors had not reported a key medical procedure on one of the babies to the coroner at the time. She has since found the explanations of new medical experts, who have publicly contested the prosecution arguments, compelling.

The British public will never forgive the elites for this monstrous betrayal We have been lied to one time too many. This will go down as the week the old order perished in disgrace.

A victim of its own success The central aim of the neoliberal revolution was to crush the rampant inflation of the 1970s and 1980s. Not, in and of itself, a bad thing. But the way it sought to achieve it has turned out to be highly destructive in the longer term. In short, neoliberalism sought to remove inflation by crushing the living standards of the western working and middle classes.

Max Keiser Warns Bitcoin Could Vanish Faster Than Epstein List Keiser warns centralized Bitcoin holdings via ETFs and custodians could become targets in future government crackdowns.

The power of the ‘C’ word Saying the word ‘cancer’ changes a person’s life and can lead to overtreatment and fear. Is the word too hot to use at all?

NASA won't publish key climate change report online, citing 'no legal obligation' to do so The decision will make it harder for the general public to access critical climate data.

The Betrayal of the People The fog of the Covid era is lifting, and what remains is stark. Only after the storm does the damage reveal itself in full. This article reflects not just on what happened, but how it happened, how an entire population was brought to heel, how critical thought was sidelined, and how something so obviously destructive was sold as public health.

Uncovering the Hidden Death Toll: John Beaudoin Exposes the COVID-19 Cover-Up After losing his eldest son in a motorcycle accident in 2018, John dedicated his life to exposing systemic lies—especially those harming children. When the COVID-19 narrative began to unravel, he went to work gathering real data.