📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 65,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 22 June 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys the News by Udo Ulfkotte

The War Against Iran: 30 Years in the Making Western publics should be under no illusion as to how this situation has come to be. The ongoing conflicts are the direct consequence of our governments pursuing policies of war and, to do so, engaging in major deceptions, including 9/11.

War – It’s All Connected – Middle East, Russia, and China This Middle East War is deeply connected with the war to destroy Russia, and it is all orchestrated by the NEOCONS.

The World Birth Rate Is Now Dropping Precipitously All these negative fertility replacement rates will likely have drastic and difficult-to-predict impacts on society and the world economy — in a worst case perhaps approaching something like the grim futuristic movie "Children of Men."

Trump is about to play Stalin’s card in Iran - Three maps and one tweet to explain This week the evidence is mounting of a US plan to attack Iran, using Israeli forces in the air and on the ground, plus German, British, and other NATO logistic assets.

Putin aligns with Israel and finds a new way to deny reality John Helmer reports that Putin said he supports the “unconditional security of Israel” and that the Russian-Iranian treaty “did not envisage military cooperation.” Is this Putin’s green light for a US/Israeli strike on Iran?

Billions of login credentials have been leaked online, Cybernews researchers say Researchers at cybersecurity outlet Cybernews say that billions of login credentials have been leaked and compiled into datasets online, giving cybercriminals “unprecedented access” to accounts consumers use each day

‘Saying we’re all fascists doesn’t work anymore’ Rod Liddle on the collapse of the two-party system and the slow death of woke.

The Great Britain I love is dying. We have one last chance to save it What we are living through today, in a phrase, is an unprecedented break in national continuity. As a country we are disconnecting from the old Britain. The Britain of our national story is disappearing, the Britain of the Romans through the Anglo-Saxons, the Normans, the Tudors, Nelson and Wellington, the two world wars and even the Attlee settlement.

The Apex Predator of Captured Science: Dr. Robert Malone If the captured pharmaceutical-media complex recoiled in panic when Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. entered the political arena, it now convulses in open terror. Kennedy’s recent appointment of Dr. Robert Malone has sent them into existential panic and caused them to lose their collective mind.

ICAN’s Investigation into geoengineering, military spraying & self-spreading vaccines. Siri & Glimstad Attorney, Catherine Ybarra, Esq., presents ICAN’s assessment of the science behind geoengineering and transmissible vaccines. Discover the lengths the research team went to, to uncover the government agencies involved in current and future weather modification, and a few surprising discoveries they made along the way.

Now even the pro-vaxxers admit its side effects ‘WE ARE tired of being used to score anti-vax points’ said the text preceding the link in the Global Health Now listing of June 10 to a STAT news item reporting an interview with three people suffering from covid-19 vaccine side-effects, or PVS (post-vaccination syndrome).