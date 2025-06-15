📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 65,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

The True Story of the Bilderberg Group by Daniel Estulin

Are we really heading toward civil war in the UK and Western Europe? Professor David Betz, an expert in military strategy and unconventional warfare at King’s College London, says yes — and sooner than you think.

Mossad set up drone base in Iran and smuggled in commandos ahead of strikes, says security official The Israeli drones were reportedly activated overnight, striking surface-to-surface missile launchers aimed at Israel.

Tucker Carlson Blasts Trump as ‘Complicit’ in Iran Strikes as He Posts ‘Final Newsletter Before All-Out War’. “While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s events. Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out. Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it. Our country is in deep,” the newsletter reads.

How AI guided Ukraine’s drones to hit Russian airfields Artificial intelligence took over the steering of unmanned quadcopters after losing signal.

Musk’s DOGE Goons Surreptitiously Transmitted Reams of White House Data Musk’s team installed a Starlink Wi-Fi terminal on top of the White House, allowing them to bypass data-tracking security measures.

The PayPal Mafia Beneath the surface of the so-called PayPal Mafia is not innovation for the public good, but the construction of a new form of oligarchy—one more dangerous than the robber barons of the 19th century. Why? Because this new class of elites doesn’t merely build companies. These men influence monetary systems, shape global narratives, and fund policy engineering through unelected channels.

Dominic Cummings blows lid on ‘absolute desperation’ to cover-up grooming gangs scandal: ‘I witnessed it’. He explained that whilst the typical Whitehall cliche of "it's a cock-up, not a conspiracy" usually holds true, child abuse represents a significant exception.

Apple Researchers Just Released a Damning Paper That Pours Water on the Entire AI Industry. In the paper, a team of machine learning experts makes the case that the AI industry is grossly overstating the ability of its top AI models, including OpenAI's o3, Anthropic's Claude 3.7, and Google's Gemini.

How Marxists Erase Human Will and Agency Marxism has seeped into politics, education, and religion—reducing human action to class and race.

Tribalism, Neo-Feudalism and the Vise of Technology in the Age of Hyper-Acceleration If you have kids under the age of 30, especially if they’re under the age of 20 – their path forward will be very different from all those who came before. They probably won’t have jobs, much less careers. The time for each generation accumulating their own wealth and building personal fortunes will be – for most participants – over.

CIA releases declassified documents on Robert F Kennedy assassination Files reveal RFK secretly reported to CIA during 1955 Soviet Union trip, include assessments of assassin Sirhan Sirhan.

Censorship in Our Materialist World When you consider the rise of censorship within its broader cultural context, you notice something remarkable: Society is in the grip of the materialist view on man and the world, which reduces the entire realm of speech and consciousness to a meaningless side product of biochemical processes in our brain.

The eugenicist roots of assisted dying The inhuman campaign to cull the elderly, disabled and mentally infirm lives on in 'progressive' clothing.

World Bank Warns of Worst Global Slowdown Since 2008 The World Bank predicts global economic growth will fall to 2.3%, marking the weakest year since the 2008 financial crisis.

The pandemic generation: How Covid-19 lockdowns left long-term scars on children. The stress and isolation of the pandemic have left social and emotional marks that are already being seen in children, but scientists also predict there could be huge economic costs due to disrupted education. [The BBC have turned into conspiracy theorists…Ed]

Associations of inactivated COVID-19 vaccination status and timing with fertility and pregnancy outcomes following frozen-thawed embryo transfer: a prospective cohort study. The incidences of clinical pregnancy and live birth were lower in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group (clinical pregnancy: 56.6% vs. 63.6%; live birth: 44.3% vs. 52.2%.