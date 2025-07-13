🎁 Gift Post | Did someone crack Bitcoin on July 4th? · Sudden departure of X CEO after 'MechaHitler' crisis · Trilateral Commission Epstein & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 7-13 July 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 67,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 13 July 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
📖 This Week’s Top Book
The Covid Response at Five Years: A History of the End of Civilization by Brownstone Institute
🎞️ Worth Watching
Matt Gaetz thinks a foreign government, in concert with people in the US government, took Epstein out. (He won’t say which one!)
🥊 Quick Hits
DOJ Caught Cutting 60 Seconds from Newly Released Epstein 10 Hour Jail Cell Tape!
An entire minute was cut from the DOJ video that was released last night. Why? What are they hiding?
The Trilateral Commission Has Erased Its Blackmailer-In-Chief, Jeffery Epstein
Epstein was a Technocrat, a Transhuman, and most importantly, he was a member of the TRILATERAL COMMISSION. As such, he was the head of blackmail operations to keep key globalist players in line. Now, the TRILATERAL hammer has struck to crush all other narratives, including the “tens of thousands of videos” of secretly recorded sex tapes on Epstein’s island.
Forget nukes. This is Russia’s new deterrence weapon
Capable of reaching speeds above Mach 10, surviving reentry temperatures of 4,000C, and delivering kinetic force that rivals tactical nuclear weapons, the Oreshnik isn’t just fast. It’s different.
BRICS 2025: Why the West Should Be Terrified at What Just Happened in Rio
The 17th BRICS summit was more than a photo op. It was a coordinated rejection of Western power – and a declaration of intent.
Fuel to engines of Air India plane that crashed cut off moments after take-off, report finds
There was also confusion in the cockpit. In the voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he "cut off". The other pilot responds that he did not do so.
CEO of Twitter Suddenly Departing After Grok's "MechaHitler" Crisis
It's a baffling new development, especially considering the timing. While we still don't know the exact reason for her sudden departure, it's entirely possible Grok's latest Nazi meltdown could've been a factor.
The madness of Canada’s electric-car mandates
EVs are almost comically unsuited to a vast, cold country like Canada.
Thousands of defendants could be stripped of the historic right to trial by jury under new justice review
Instead of suspects' guilt or innocence being decided by a jury they would face trial by a judge sitting with two magistrates in a new type of court.
Court overturns libel convictions of two women who said French first lady was a man
The 72-year-old first lady filed a libel complaint against two women after they posted a YouTube video in December 2021, alleging she had once been a man named Jean-Michel.
Who Cracked Bitcoin on July 4th? 80,000 BTC Moved in What Might Be the First Real Exploit — and You Missed it.
This wasn’t a whale. It was a message — the timing, the precision, the hidden messages — all signs point to a deliberate act that could redefine how we think about early Bitcoin security.
The Great American Heist You’re Paying For
Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., on how Trump’s megabill is the biggest wealth transfer in history and how money in politics is fueling America's slide into plutocratic authoritarianism.
Cancer rates in Australians under 50 are rising at a pace that's alarming doctors and scientists
Australia isn't the only country seeing higher rates of cancer in young people either. Large amounts of data from US cancer registries show an even more pronounced trend.
Mapping the Entire Field of Autism Causation Studies in One Article
The takeaway from all of this is that the entire field of autism research is a shambles. Parents of autistic children are spending what little money they have to fund proper scientific research while corporations, foundations, and the government use their considerable power to cover up the causes of the epidemic.
Science and accountability
COVID fully exposed massive, across-the-board institutional failure, including the shocking reality of overt censorship, the loss of freedoms, and the frank violation of human rights—in the United States of America, a country explicitly founded on a commitment to freedom. Yet, oddly, the pandemic remained invisible at the ARC conference, unmentioned by dozens of speakers addressing freedom.
💎 Fascinating Finds
‘Could become a death spiral’: scientists discover what’s driving record die-offs of US honeybees
Experts scrambling to understand losses in hives across the country are finally identifying the culprits. And the damage to farmed bees is a sign of trouble for wild bees too. Some researchers have warned of neonicotinoids causing another “silent spring”, referring to Rachel Carson’s 1962 book on the effects of the insecticide DDT on bird populations.
Longer wavelengths in sunlight pass through the human body and have a systemic impact which improves vision
Longer wavelengths of sunlight, like infrared light, can penetrate deep through the human body—even through clothing—and help boost energy production in cells. This study found that shining these wavelengths on the chest improved visual function a day later, suggesting sunlight’s deep-reaching light might have surprising benefits for organs and overall health.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.