The Covid Response at Five Years: A History of the End of Civilization by Brownstone Institute

Matt Gaetz thinks a foreign government, in concert with people in the US government, took Epstein out. (He won’t say which one!)

DOJ Caught Cutting 60 Seconds from Newly Released Epstein 10 Hour Jail Cell Tape! An entire minute was cut from the DOJ video that was released last night. Why? What are they hiding?

The Trilateral Commission Has Erased Its Blackmailer-In-Chief, Jeffery Epstein Epstein was a Technocrat, a Transhuman, and most importantly, he was a member of the TRILATERAL COMMISSION. As such, he was the head of blackmail operations to keep key globalist players in line. Now, the TRILATERAL hammer has struck to crush all other narratives, including the “tens of thousands of videos” of secretly recorded sex tapes on Epstein’s island.

Forget nukes. This is Russia’s new deterrence weapon Capable of reaching speeds above Mach 10, surviving reentry temperatures of 4,000C, and delivering kinetic force that rivals tactical nuclear weapons, the Oreshnik isn’t just fast. It’s different.

BRICS 2025: Why the West Should Be Terrified at What Just Happened in Rio The 17th BRICS summit was more than a photo op. It was a coordinated rejection of Western power – and a declaration of intent.

Fuel to engines of Air India plane that crashed cut off moments after take-off, report finds There was also confusion in the cockpit. In the voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he "cut off". The other pilot responds that he did not do so.

CEO of Twitter Suddenly Departing After Grok's "MechaHitler" Crisis It's a baffling new development, especially considering the timing. While we still don't know the exact reason for her sudden departure, it's entirely possible Grok's latest Nazi meltdown could've been a factor.

The madness of Canada’s electric-car mandates EVs are almost comically unsuited to a vast, cold country like Canada.

Thousands of defendants could be stripped of the historic right to trial by jury under new justice review Instead of suspects' guilt or innocence being decided by a jury they would face trial by a judge sitting with two magistrates in a new type of court.

Court overturns libel convictions of two women who said French first lady was a man The 72-year-old first lady filed a libel complaint against two women after they posted a YouTube video in December 2021, alleging she had once been a man named Jean-Michel.

Who Cracked Bitcoin on July 4th? 80,000 BTC Moved in What Might Be the First Real Exploit — and You Missed it. This wasn’t a whale. It was a message — the timing, the precision, the hidden messages — all signs point to a deliberate act that could redefine how we think about early Bitcoin security.

The Great American Heist You’re Paying For Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., on how Trump’s megabill is the biggest wealth transfer in history and how money in politics is fueling America's slide into plutocratic authoritarianism.

Cancer rates in Australians under 50 are rising at a pace that's alarming doctors and scientists Australia isn't the only country seeing higher rates of cancer in young people either. Large amounts of data from US cancer registries show an even more pronounced trend.

Mapping the Entire Field of Autism Causation Studies in One Article The takeaway from all of this is that the entire field of autism research is a shambles. Parents of autistic children are spending what little money they have to fund proper scientific research while corporations, foundations, and the government use their considerable power to cover up the causes of the epidemic.