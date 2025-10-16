📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump mulls refugee overhaul prioritising white Europeans & English speakers…

Virginia Giuffre memoir exposes Prince Andrew’s ‘birthright’ abuse…

Book-burners take over publishing as sensitivity readers censor dissent…

How China duped Britain — CCP influence op targets elites & democracy…

Starmer under fire as China spy trial collapses amid withheld evidence…

Cummings claims Whitehall buried massive China data breach…

Collectivism thrives on crisis and division — and it’s spreading fast…

Government to roll out digital IDs in pubs by year’s end…

Earth’s greenest eras tied to high CO₂ levels, new study suggests…

Covid shattered faith in official modelling — can trust be rebuilt?

Germany’s top court shields doctors from vaccine injury lawsuits…

Earth’s magnetic field ‘dent’ doubles in size and drifts toward Africa…

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Good Soldier Svejk and His Fortunes in the World War: Translated by Cecil Parrott. With Original Illustrations by Josef Lada. by Jaroslav Hasek

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **