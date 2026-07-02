German prosecutors say Ukraine ordered Nord Stream to be blown up (and in the process killed hundred of thousands of Europeans) & Today's Must-Reads (2 July 2026)
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Russia warns Europe over militarisation…
Ukrainian oligarch Yermolayev bombed ahead of EU corruption conference…
Ukraine’s refinery strikes are military theatre hiding front-line losses…
Dossier names Mandelson as significant Russian intelligence achievement…
What if American independence had never happened?
Tucker Carlson says he is building a new political party…
OpenAI in talks to give US government a 5% stake…
EU plans social media ban for children in September…
America is about to join the age verification club…
The secret history of Polymarket — and its dark ambitions…
Record heatwaves are driven by urban sprawl, not climate change…
45% of Americans think Covid was part of a deliberate plan…
…and many more stories below…
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