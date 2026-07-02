Russia warns Europe over militarisation…

Ukrainian oligarch Yermolayev bombed ahead of EU corruption conference…

Ukraine’s refinery strikes are military theatre hiding front-line losses…

Dossier names Mandelson as significant Russian intelligence achievement…

What if American independence had never happened?

Tucker Carlson says he is building a new political party…

OpenAI in talks to give US government a 5% stake…

EU plans social media ban for children in September…

America is about to join the age verification club…

The secret history of Polymarket — and its dark ambitions…

Record heatwaves are driven by urban sprawl, not climate change…