AI could wipe out 100 million U.S. jobs, warns Senate…

Deloitte to repay Australia after AI errors in report…

CBS owner tied to Israeli digital spy plot on Americans…

Macron’s ‘Napoleon moment’ implodes as France unravels…

Trump tells Netanyahu: “You’re always so f*ing negative”**…

Lionel Shriver: “Hate speech” laws are poisoning free thought…

German experts urge raising retirement age to 73…

Canada harvests organs from assisted suicides in new scandal…

Dementia patient euthanised after family requested MAID…

Pope’s climate “ice blessing” ritual sparks Christian outrage…

Met Office caught in “outright lie” over data claims…

CDC chief suggests splitting MMR vaccine into 3 separate shots…

Aluminium in vaccines causes neurotoxic harm…

Leviathan by Thomas Hobbes

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. **