Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason

Money is plentiful for those who understand the simple laws which govern its acquisition.



In the early 1920s, George S. Clason wrote a collection of parables set in ancient Babylon that provided guidance on one’s financial well-being. These parables were distributed as pamphlets to U.S. banking and insurance customers and were so well-received by the public that in 1926, the parables were collected into one volume under the title of his most famous story, The Richest Man in Babylon.

Largely seen as a classic in personal financial advice, The Richest Man in Babylon has provided millions with guidance and inspiration for financial wellness.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

