Today’s book is:
Animal Farm by George Orwell
75th Anniversary Edition—Includes a New Introduction by Téa Obreht
George Orwell's timeless and timely allegorical novel—a scathing satire of a downtrodden society’s blind march towards totalitarianism.
“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
A farm is taken over by its overworked, mistreated animals. With flaming idealism and stirring slogans, they set out to create a paradise of progress, justice, and equality. Thus the stage is set for one of the most telling satiric fables ever penned—a razor-edged fairy tale for grown-ups that records the evolution from revolution against tyranny to a totalitarianism just as terrible.
When Animal Farm was first published, Stalinist Russia was seen as its target. Today it is devastatingly clear that wherever and whenever freedom is attacked, under whatever banner, the cutting clarity and savage comedy of George Orwell’s masterpiece have a meaning and message still ferociously fresh.
Orwell tried to warn us, and for those who know the book including 1984 our current leadership is eerily familiar. For those who don’t know its lesson you must get enlightened as soon as possible. The train has left the station and is now a runaway and jumping off gets more difficult each day.
Orwell had difficulty getting Animal Farm published because the British publishing industry was riddled with communists.