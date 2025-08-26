The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

tanya marquette
8h

We noticed 1984 came many years before that actual date. It has become an accurate description of the creeping fascism that we are in right now. Time for people to get up and act or we will lose all control of our very thinking as AI and electronically chipping people becomes ever more prevalent.

Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap
8h

I read 1984, in the 80’s, again in the 90’s, and 2020, now I want to read it again. Orwell wrote that book in 1948, how did he precisely predict the future?

